Triple Trail 50

This Kent-based 50-mile ultra marathon promises incredible views as well as a physical challenge. Starting from Blue Bell Hill Cricket Ground in Chatham, Kent, you'll explore some of Kent's most renowned trails - the North Downs Way, Wealdway and Greensand Way - and visit picturesque villages including Hollingbourne, Chart Sutton and West Peckham, with other highlights of Leeds Castle and the Coldrum Long Barrow.

After leaving Blue Bell Hill, runners will head along the North Downs Way, passing through Detling, Hollingbourne and Thurnham Castle, with amazing views of the Kent Weald as you run. You'll then continue to the historic village of Sutton Valence, after which you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the Grade I-listed Leeds Castle.

Then the route heads on to the Greensand Way, with an 8-mile stretch bringing you to the River Medway at Yalding, surrounded by beautiful apple orchards. You'll then transition on to the Wealdway section of the route, with 12.5 miles heading through charming villages and passing the Coldrum Long Barrow stones.

The final leg features 7.5 miles of the North Downs Way and culminates in a 2-mile ascent up Blue Bell Hill to finish.

The route is mainly on shared trails, so runners must be considerate of other users of the path. Some parts of the route cross busy roads or follow country lanes, so runners must be aware of any traffic.