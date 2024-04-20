Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green
Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green
£20 - £22
About
Get up and running this Spring with a 5 or 10k run through the scenic Glasgow Green. All run courses are accurately measured and runners will take home a bespoke medal and goody bag to celebrate the achievement.
5k and 10k
Sun, Apr 21, 2024
Saltmarket, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Glasgow Green, Greendyke St, Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5DB, UK
Start times
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
5k: 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
5k
5km
£20
10k
10km
£22
Route information
Glasgow Green plays host to this monthly running event, suitable for all levels of ability. Take on a 5k or 10k through the grounds and paths of the park.
What's included
- Finishers Medal
- Chip Timed Race
- Officially Distance Measured
- Finishers Goody Bag
- First Aided
- Hydration Stations
- Km Markers
- Marshalled and Marked Route
- Friendly and Welcoming Atmosphere
How to get there
The nearest station to the green is Bridgeton.
The nearest station to the green is Bridgeton.
Event day logistics
08:45 Registration and bag drop opens. Bag Drop will be located at the race start area. Race Numbers will be collected at the registration desk beside the race start area.
10:00 Both races start
Age Requirements
None.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£20 - £22