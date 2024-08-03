Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon

The route follows part of the Vanguard Way Route, a 66-mile trail from East Croydon to Newhaven on the South Coast. This event will see runners travelling a 13.1 mile out-and-back route along this stunning, and varied course.

Starting on the outskirts of Greater London the route passes through Surrey, Kent, and Sussex. Less than half an hour into the run you'll reach woodland and open countryside as you pass through historic houses at Coombe, through Selsdon Wood Nature Reserve, and the beautiful church of St Mary the Virgin at Farleigh.

With a tough, but achievable, climb to reach the highest point of the route at 853ft, the views will reward you as you head back down from the North Downs onto the North Downs Way National Trail and the Pilgrims' Way.

From here you'll see the Vanguard's commemorative plaque as you cross the Greenwich Meridian, and head into the wooded area of Greensand Ridge. Rounding out the 13.1 miles you'll reach Limpsfield where you'll turn around and enjoy the view all the way back.