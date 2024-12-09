Virtual 3 French Hens Run
1 / 2
Virtual 3 French Hens Run
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£10 - £39
About
Don your finest festive attire and enjoy this lovely virtual run, part of the 12 in 12 Christmas runs series. There's plenty of course lengths for all abilities, with this acting as the perfect way to shift some of your Christmas pud. There's medals for all too.
UK Entry, International Entry and Charity Option
View details
Mon, Dec 9, 2024
View logistics
United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Every Mile Counts.
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
UK Entry: 10:00 AMInternational Entry: 10:00 AMCharity Option: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual 3 French Hens Run
UK Entry
5km
£25
International Entry
5km
£39
Charity Option
5km
£10
Route information
With this virtual race, complete a minimum of 5k over the month of December for this festive treat. If you're feeling up to it run for 12 days across the month and earn all 12 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Are there age requirements for 3 French Hens?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
How will I know that my entry for 3 French Hens has been confirmed?
You will get a confirmation email from Let’s Do This once you have completed the booking process.
How can I verify my run for The Virtual 3 French Hens Run?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£10 - £39