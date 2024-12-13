Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming
Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming
£10 - £39
About
Don your finest festive attire and enjoy this lovely run, part of the virtual 12in12 Christmas runs. There's plenty of course lengths for all abilities, with this acting as the perfect way to shift some of your Christmas pud. There's medals for all too.
Charity Option, UK Entry and International Entry
Fri, Dec 13, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
Charity Option: TBCUK Entry: 10:00 AMInternational Entry: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming
UK Entry
5km
£25
International Entry
5km
£39
Charity Option
£10
Route information
Complete a minimum of 5k over the month of December for this virtual festive treat. If you're feeling up to it run for 12 days across the month and earn all 12 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
How can I verify my run for The Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Are there age requirements for 7 Swans a Swimming?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
How will I know that my entry for 7 Swans a Swimming has been confirmed?
You will get a confirmation email from Let’s Do This once you have completed the booking process.
