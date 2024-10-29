Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling
Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling
£10 - £32.50
About
Celebrate Bonfire Night with this fun virtual running event. Run whenever and wherever you choose, at your own pace, completing a minimum of 5k. All finishers will get their hands on a unique finisher's medal.
UK Entry, International Entry and Charity Option
Tue, Oct 29, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
UK Entry: 10:00 AMInternational Entry: 10:00 AMCharity Option: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling
UK Entry
5km
£25
International Entry
5km
£32.50
Charity Option
5km
£10
Route information
Complete a minimum of 5k in this festive treat. If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn the full collection of 7 unique themed medals.
The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild!
What's included
- Finisher's medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
What is the minimum distance I have to cover to earn a medal in the Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling?
All participants must run a minimum of 5k to earn themselves a medal.
When does The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7 races start?
The time and date is completely up to you, just run 5k or more between the 1st of November and the 30th of November to be a part of this virtual race.
How can I verify my run for The Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Reviews
£10 - £32.50