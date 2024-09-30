Virtual How Far Can You Go?
Virtual How Far Can You Go?
£16.80 - £32.50
About
Take on the ultimate challenge this October, running a minimum of 30 miles over the month to complete this How Far Can You Go? race. Compete solo, or in teams of up to 5, and see if you can win the champion's trophy for most miles completed.
UK Solo Race, International Solo Race, UK Team of 5 , and 3 more
Tue, Oct 1, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
UK Solo Race: 1:00 AMInternational Solo Race: 1:00 AMUK Team of 5 : 1:00 AMInternational Team of 5 : 1:00 AMUK Team of 2: 1:00 AMInternational Team of 2: 1:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual How Far Can You Go?
UK Solo Race
31mi
£21
International Solo Race
31mi
£32.50
UK Team of 5
31mi
£16.80
International Team of 5
31mi
£19.80
Route information
Challenge yourself by seeing how far you can run in a month, pitting yourself against other runners and teams. Race anywhere you choose - on trails, footpaths or even on the treadmill. Set yourself a target and go for it.
As this event is virtual, you can run or walk wherever you like, whenever you want, and as many times as you like within the month of October from 00:01 on the 1st to midnight on the 31st. To be eligible, you must be able to run at least 30 miles in the month (or at least 1 mile a day), and submit your results before midday on 1st November.
You can include your mileage run during any other event you take part in during October – giving you your total accumalative monthly distance. You need to email the organiser your total distance on November 1st to be added to the results which will be posted online once all have been verified.
Run Solo
Test your limits or take it easy! The distance you choose to run/walk is up to you.
If you meet the minimum requirement of 30 miles during October, you are guaranteed a fantastic bespoke medal. There is also a champion's trophy available for the top male and female distances achieved.
Crack the 500-mile barrier to earn the gold medal. But don’t worry if you can’t as the silver medal is the same size!
Run as a Team
Are you part of a running club? Or have friends, family or work colleagues looking to take part? Whatever your goal – a competitive time, team-building, or just having some fun with friends - this event is perfect for you.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Personalised Bib (emailed)
- Finisher's certificate (emailed)
How to get there
United Kingdom
Any travel required for your chosen route will be subject to each participant.
Event day logistics
Saturday 1st October
Virtual race opens
Monday 31st October
Virtual race closes
Late Entries
You can join/enter the event anytime throughout October. But your recorded mileage will only start from the day / time that you enter.
Age Requirements
Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult when running.
Virtual Bib
Once you have entered the event, you will be emailed a virtual bib as a keepsake.
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of three ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
- Upload directly to the Ultra Running Facebook page.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Where can I run the Virtual How Far Can You Go race?
Anywhere in the world.
What is the maximum number of members in one team for the Virtual How Far Can You Go race?
There is a maximum of 5 people to one team.
What is the minimum distance I need to run for the Virtual How Far Can You Go race?
You must run a total distance of at least 31 miles.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£16.80 - £32.50