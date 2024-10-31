Virtual Jumping Jack Flash
Virtual Jumping Jack Flash
£10 - £39
About
Complete this midweek Guy Fawkes-inspired virtual running event. Open to all levels of runner, it's up to you when and where you run, and for how long. Run a minimum of 5k and receive a bespoke themed finisher's medal for your efforts.
UK Entry, International Entry, Charity Option, and 1 more
Thu, Oct 31, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
UK Entry: 10:00 AMInternational Entry: 10:00 AMCharity Option: 10:00 AMDefer to 2023: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual Jumping Jack Flash
UK Entry
5km
£25
International Entry
5km
£39
Charity Option
5km
£10
Defer to 2023
5km
£10
Route information
Complete a minimum of 5k for this festive treat. If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn all 7 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
What is the minimum distance I have to cover to earn a medal in the Virtual Jumping Jack Flash?
All participants must run a minimum of 5k to earn themselves a medal.
When does the Virtual Jumping Jack Flash start?
The time and date is completely up to you, just run 5k or more to be a part of this virtual race.
How can I verify my run for The Virtual Jumping Jack Flash?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Reviews
£10 - £39