Virtual MoRun - November
Virtual MoRun - November
£15
About
Join this great virtual challenge in aid of Movember, the men's health charity. Run anywhere in the world from the 1st of November to the 30th and see if you can top the live leaderboard! This is the perfect challenge to take on with friends and family to raise money for an amazing cause.
1.5k, 10k, 5k, and 2 more
Fri, Nov 1, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Start times
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
1.5k: TBC10k: TBC5k: TBCHalf Marathon: TBCMarathon: TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual MoRun - November
1.5k
1.5km
£15
10k
10km
£15
5k
5km
£15
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£15
Route information
This virtual MoRun can be completed from anywhere in the world in November, with full support from MoRunning. Enter yourself or alongside family and friends, logging your results as often as you can during the month. See if you can end up at the top of the live leaderboard and improve your time, all whilst sharing photos, messages and stories!
After registering, you'll be able to access your MoRunning online profile where you can upload your run time along with regular updates. Add your time and distance whenever you go on a run, and your best time will show on the worldwide leaderboard. You'll be able to view your distance stats, total distance run and where you sit on the individual and country leaderboard.
You'll also be given reward points and have access to a weekly prize draw, where you can win goodies for being a MoRunner. All MoRunners will be able to receive two weeks of free training with Runna when they register!
On completion of the virtual challenge, you'll receive your MoRun medal and headband!
What's included
- MoRun medal
- MoRun headband
- 2 free weeks of online training with Runna
- Reward points
- Weekly prize draw to win goodies
- Access to training information
How to get there
This is a virtual run, so run anywhere you like!
This is a virtual run, so run anywhere you like!
Event day logistics
1st November Challenge starts
30th November Challenge ends
FAQs
When does the Virtual MoRun - November start and finish?
The challenge will take place over the entire month of November, starting on the 1st of November and finishing on the 30th.
Where can I run the Virtual MoRun - November?
This run is a virtual challenge, so you can run anywhere that suits you.
Reviews
