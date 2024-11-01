Virtual MoRun - November

This virtual MoRun can be completed from anywhere in the world in November, with full support from MoRunning. Enter yourself or alongside family and friends, logging your results as often as you can during the month. See if you can end up at the top of the live leaderboard and improve your time, all whilst sharing photos, messages and stories!

After registering, you'll be able to access your MoRunning online profile where you can upload your run time along with regular updates. Add your time and distance whenever you go on a run, and your best time will show on the worldwide leaderboard. You'll be able to view your distance stats, total distance run and where you sit on the individual and country leaderboard.

You'll also be given reward points and have access to a weekly prize draw, where you can win goodies for being a MoRunner. All MoRunners will be able to receive two weeks of free training with Runna when they register!

On completion of the virtual challenge, you'll receive your MoRun medal and headband!