Virtual The Halloween 7in7
£10 - £180
About
Join this virtual Halloween run series, tackling 7 runs in 7 days to earn yourself a collection of fantastic medals. Complete as little as 5k per day, or push yourself with a 10k, half marathon or marathon. Don your spooky fancy dress and run or walk your chosen distance.
UK Entry for all 7 Days, International Entry for all 7 Days, Charity Option, and 1 more
Mon, Oct 21, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Start times
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
UK Entry for all 7 Days: TBCInternational Entry for all 7 Days: TBCCharity Option: TBCDefer to 2023: TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual The Halloween 7in7
UK Entry for all 7 Days
13.1mi
£155
International Entry for all 7 Days
5mi
£180
Charity Option
£10
Defer to 2023
£20
Route information
Take on this Halloween 7-in-7 challenge, with 7 days of running to complete, with runners able to select any route they choose. You can choose to run any distance you like, selecting either a 5k, 10k, half marathon or full marathon on each day.
This challenge is open to both runners and walkers, so all abilities are welcome.
The 7 medals on offer are:
- ‘The Witches Whisk’
- ‘The Scary Scamper’
- ‘The Creepy Crawl’
- ‘The Ghostly Gallop’
- ‘The Petrified Pootle’
- ‘The Spooky Sprint’
- ‘The Zombie Shuffle’
What's included
- 7 unique finisher's medals
- Personalised Halloween bib
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
This race is run virtually, so can be completed anywhere in the world at a time to suit yourself, but preferably completed on the above days, although all entries will be given date flexibility to suit themselves.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
When does the Virtual The Halloween 7in7 start?
The time and date is completely up to you, just run 5k or more between the 1st of October and the 31st of October to be a part of this virtual race.
What is the minimum distance I have to cover to earn a medal in the Virtual The Halloween 7in7?
All participants must run a minimum of 5k to earn themselves a medal.
How can I verify my run for the Virtual The Halloween 7in7?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£10 - £180