Virtual World MoWalk and Talk

Join in with the World Day of MoWalking and Talking with this virtual challenge. On the last day of November, get outdoors with your friends and family - open up, talk about men's health or just have a chat! It's entirely up to you whether you can walk for as much as 2 hours or as little as 10 minutes.

This event is completely free, so there's no excuse to not sign up and join the MoWalking community. Share photos and messages to commemorate the day and get in the spirit, and reward yourself with an optional medal!

If you can't do it on the 30th of November, feel free to do it on any other day during the month.