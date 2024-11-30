Virtual World MoWalk and Talk
Virtual World MoWalk and Talk
free
About
Enter this fun, free event in aid of Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round. Get your family and friends involved and choose how far you walk on the 30th of November, with the distance completely up to you! You'll get access to a fantastic MoWalking community and can purchase an optional finisher's medal too.
World MoWalk and Talk Day
Sat, Nov 30, 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
World MoWalk and Talk Day: TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual World MoWalk and Talk
World MoWalk and Talk Day
free
Route information
Join in with the World Day of MoWalking and Talking with this virtual challenge. On the last day of November, get outdoors with your friends and family - open up, talk about men's health or just have a chat! It's entirely up to you whether you can walk for as much as 2 hours or as little as 10 minutes.
This event is completely free, so there's no excuse to not sign up and join the MoWalking community. Share photos and messages to commemorate the day and get in the spirit, and reward yourself with an optional medal!
If you can't do it on the 30th of November, feel free to do it on any other day during the month.
What's included
- Access to the MoWalking community
- Optional finisher's medal available to purchase
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
This event can be completed anywhere in the world!
Event day logistics
November 30th Event starts
FAQs
Do I have to complete the Virtual World MoWalk and Talk on the 30th of November?
No, if you can't complete the challenge on that day, you can do it on any other day throughout November.
How far do I have to walk for the Virtual World MoWalk and Talk?
Walk as little or as much as you like, it's completely up to you!
Reviews
