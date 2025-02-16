Watersons HALE 10k & 3k

08:00 Race bib collection for the 10k opens

09:00 3k starts

10:15 10k starts

12:00 Cut-off time for 10k

Please make sure you are at the start line at least 10 minutes before the race.

Age Restrictions

All runners for the 10k must be at least 15 years old to take part. The 3k is open for runners aged 5 and over, but runners under 8 must be accompanied by a responsible registered adult.

Race Packs & Bibs

All race packs for the 3k will be sent out 2 weeks before the event. You should expect to receive it at least 1 week before the event. If you haven’t received your race pack 1 week before the race then please contact the organiser.

Race bibs for the 10k will be available at Ashley Hall from 8am. They will be handed out at the Sensation Group gazebo next to the race finish line.

Cut-off Time

All runners for the 10k must complete the route within 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Water Stations

There will be a drinks station on the 10k course at the halfway point (5k) and at the finish line.

Prizes

For the 10k, there is £1,500 in prize money, product prizes and a trophy to first man & first woman. Prizes are awarded to the following categories:

Men’s : £30 for 1st placed: 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+, 75+

: £30 for 1st placed: 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+, 75+ Women's: £30 for 1st placed: 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+

For the 3k, there is £300 in prize money product prizes and a trophy to first man & first woman. Prizes are awarded to Open winner, U14, U11 and U8, male and female.