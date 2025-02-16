Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
This annual event is back and better than ever for 2024. The flat, closed road route take runners through the scenic villages and countryside of Greater Manchester. With the Ashley 3k race as well, there is something for everyone.
Additional Purchases (Parking), 3k and 10k
Sun, Feb 16, 2025
Hale, United Kingdom
4.5(126 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
3 S Downs Rd, Hale, Altrincham WA14 3HU, UK
Start times
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
Additional Purchases (Parking): 12:00 AM3k: 9:00 AM10k: 10:15 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
10k
10km
£25 - £27
3k
3km
£10
Additional Purchases (Parking)
Route information
The closed road, traffic-free 10k race begins in the flourishing village of Hale on South Downs Road, not far from the centre of Manchester. Runners will pass Bowdon Cricket & Hockey Club before travelling along Ashley Road, over the Hale Level Crossing, and down the village's high street, bringing them out into the open countryside of Ashley, which the River Bollin snakes across. Winding through country lanes, the route weaves past the locally renowned Greyhound Public House and towards Ashley Hall, a Grade II listed country house. The race concludes in the stunning grounds of the Hall.
The 3k course circles around the grounds of Ashley Hall on flat paths or grass, giving runners the opportunity to cross the finish line with the spectacular country house as a backdrop to their achievement. With an easy route and low elevation, this is ideal for less confident runners, or those unused to running longer distances.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Category and age group prizes
- Chip-timed event
- Water stations
- Post race drinks and snacks
- Live Music, food & drink concessions, & entertainment at the finish
How to get there
3 S Downs Rd, Hale, Altrincham WA14 3HU, UK
By Car
Parking is strictly only available at Ashley Hall and is £3 per car when bought in advance and £5 on the day.
The car park is where the race finishes and so your car will be in the perfect place for you after the race. The roads will be closed around Hale from 9:45am and parking will be limited or not available in most nearby roads. Please allow plenty of time to park.
Event day logistics
08:00 Race bib collection for the 10k opens
09:00 3k starts
10:15 10k starts
12:00 Cut-off time for 10k
Please make sure you are at the start line at least 10 minutes before the race.
Age Restrictions
All runners for the 10k must be at least 15 years old to take part. The 3k is open for runners aged 5 and over, but runners under 8 must be accompanied by a responsible registered adult.
Race Packs & Bibs
All race packs for the 3k will be sent out 2 weeks before the event. You should expect to receive it at least 1 week before the event. If you haven’t received your race pack 1 week before the race then please contact the organiser.
Race bibs for the 10k will be available at Ashley Hall from 8am. They will be handed out at the Sensation Group gazebo next to the race finish line.
Cut-off Time
All runners for the 10k must complete the route within 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Water Stations
There will be a drinks station on the 10k course at the halfway point (5k) and at the finish line.
Prizes
For the 10k, there is £1,500 in prize money, product prizes and a trophy to first man & first woman. Prizes are awarded to the following categories:
- Men’s: £30 for 1st placed: 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+, 75+
- Women's: £30 for 1st placed: 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+
For the 3k, there is £300 in prize money product prizes and a trophy to first man & first woman. Prizes are awarded to Open winner, U14, U11 and U8, male and female.
Spectator Info
Spectators are welcome on any part of the closed road course. Good positions are in the centre of Hale village, especially on Heather Road, right next to the start on South Downs Drive. The runners loop round so you'll see them again at 2km's. Then walk 1km to the finish at Ashley Hall where there are great food and drink concessions, live music, face painting and much more.
FAQs
Can I bring my kids to The Watersons Hale 10k & 3k?
Absolutely! This is a child friendly event - children only need to be 5 years old to take part in the 3k run (please note that children under 8 must be accompanied by a responsible registered adult).
Will I need to worry about traffic during The Watersons Hale 10k & 3k?
No. This event will be along closed roads so there'll be no need to worry about traffic during your run.
When will I get my race number for The Watersons Hale 10k & 3k?
All race packs including your race number will be sent out 2 weeks before the event. You should expect to receive it at least 1 week before The Watersons Hale 10k & 3k.
Reviews
4.5
126 reviews
