Whitstable & Herne Bay 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Whitstable & Herne Bay 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
About
Join in this family favourite in the Whitstable & Herne Bay MoRun. With a mini 1.5k, 5k, 10k and half marathon events on offer, and fancy dress and fake moustaches encouraged, this event is fun for all. Come for the good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember and Men's health.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
Sat, Nov 2, 2024
Herne Bay, United Kingdom
4.7(21 Reviews)
The event experience
Atmosphere
Scenery
Where and when
Location
Hampton Pier Recreation Ground, Herne Bay, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 2, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Whitstable & Herne Bay 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
This course is predominantly a hard surface along the sea front apart from the village hub which is grass - The route is dog friendly - ok for buggy running but some sections can be narrow - Please follow signs and marshals and stay on the left unless otherwise guided - The 5k turns at the 2.5k marshalled section and the 10k continues on turning at 5k - The Half Marathon does a 1.1k section before doing the 10k out and back twice
Organizer route images
What's included
MoRunners Receive
- Awesome MoRunning Medal to add to your collection
- MoRunning Headband
- Full race chip timed event
- Drinks, treats and more at your MoRun
- Bonus medals for fastest MoBro and MoSista, best dressed, best Mo and more spot prizes for Legends of MoRunning
- Reward points for use against future events
- Entry into our prize draws to win goodies from us just for being a MoRunner
- Motivational videos in your profile page along with training advice and support
Mini MoRunners Receive
- Awesome Mini Mo Medal
- Full race chip timing
- MoRunning headband
- Winning Mo Medal for first Mini Mo boy and girl
- Drinks & sweets
- Multiple Mini Mo shoutouts, many Mini Mo laughs and full support from our marvellous Mo marshals
How to get there
Hampton Pier Recreation Ground, Herne Bay, UKGet full directions
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. There is a free public car park, limited to 200 cars, on Swalecliffe Avenue opposite the event hub. As parking is limited, please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k and 10k start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
There will be a warm up with some energetic tunes before each race.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day at registration. Please arrive in plenty of time to register and ensure you have your race number confirmation to hand. At registration you will receive your race number and chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Fancy Dress Competition
This is a fancy dress event, with special prizes for the best costume, so don't forget to dress up!
It is especially encouraged to draw on or wear a fake moustache (unless you've grown one already, that is). You will receive your free MoRunning Headband in your race pack, so make sure to put it on before the race.
*Please make sure that your Bib race number is fully visible on the outside.
The fancy dress competition will take place at 09:15. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 915am. There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners when they cross the finish line.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch.
You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
Am I allowed to wear headphones at the Whitstable & Herne Bay 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Headphones are allowed, but you must make sure that you are aware of your surroundings and are able to hear instructions from marshals and fellow runners.
What are the age restrictions at Whitstable & Herne Bay 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags at the Whitstable & Herne Bay 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However, space is very limited so please pack lightly. The bag storage gazebos will always be attended, but it is not recommended to bring anything valuable.
Will there be toilets?
Yes, toilets will be available by the event hub.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Can I run with my dog at the Whitstable & Herne Bay 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Can I run with a buggy at the Whitstable & Herne Bay 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Yes, buggies are allowed but some sections can be quite narrow.
Reviews
4.7
21 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Family friendly
Running in London Parks
