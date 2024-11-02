08:00 Registration opens

09:30 Half Marathon starts

10:00 5k and 10k start

11:30 Mini MoRun starts

There will be a warm up with some energetic tunes before each race.

Race Packs

Race packs will be collected on the day at registration. Please arrive in plenty of time to register and ensure you have your race number confirmation to hand. At registration you will receive your race number and chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.

Fancy Dress Competition

This is a fancy dress event, with special prizes for the best costume, so don't forget to dress up!

It is especially encouraged to draw on or wear a fake moustache (unless you've grown one already, that is). You will receive your free MoRunning Headband in your race pack, so make sure to put it on before the race.

*Please make sure that your Bib race number is fully visible on the outside.

The fancy dress competition will take place at 09:15. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 915am. There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners when they cross the finish line.