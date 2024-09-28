This picturesque route is two laps around the stunning outskirts and inside of Wimbledon Common. With a hilly start, flat middle, and downhill finish, this course will have you running across mixed trail terrain, well-trodden pathways, and even grass.

The two laps of the of the mixed terrain course gives you the opportunity to suss out your favourite sections, and push yourself to take on the challenging parts with renewed vigour.

The course will have a lead bike and marshals all around the course to keep you on track so you can focus on running your best trail race close to the heart of London.