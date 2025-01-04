Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday

09:30 Marathon starts

Sunday

09:30 Half marathon and marathon start

*There will be a mandatory race briefing 10 minutes before the races which all entrants must attend.

Age Requirements

All entrants must be 18 and older to take part in the event.

Cut-Off Times

There is a cut-off time of 7 hours which will be in place at the marathons. There is a cut-off time of 3.5 hours for the half marathon. All entrants who do not complete the course in this time will receive a DNF.

Race Numbers

Race numbers are to be collected from Race HQ at the Caldecotte Arms. Please leave at least 20 minutes to complete this process.

Bag Drop

While there is no secure baggage drop at the event, the looped nature of the course means entrants are free to leave their bags at the start/finish as there will always be someone around.