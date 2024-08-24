Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon
Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon
About
Immerse yourself in the incredible scenery of the Surrey countryside as you take on a marathon or half marathon. Follow some of the North Downs Way, with its spectacular views, and finish the summer season in style by claiming your bespoke finisher's medal, goody bag and T-shirt.
Marathon and Half Marathon
Sun, Aug 25, 2024
Woldingham, United Kingdom
4.6(21 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Woldingham School, Marden Park, Woldingham, Caterham CR3 7YA, UK
Start times
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
Marathon: 9:30 AMHalf Marathon: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Marathon
26.2mi
£45
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£45
Route information
The Woldingham Marathon and Half Marathon follow an out-and-back course, which Half Marathon runners will complete once and Marathon runners twice. Beginning at the stunning grounds of Woldingham School, which is set in 700 acres of Surrey countryside, the courses head out along the green valley towards the North Downs Way before reaching amazing views of Kent and Surrey.
Runners will follow the short trail path straight through the wooded area onto Granger Hill and down to Tandridge Hill. A narrow, uphill path awaits which will bring you up to the top of the hill. From here, the North Downs Way awaits. Runners will enjoy breathtaking views along the North Downs Way, down to the bottom of the hill for a short, scenic section of the Vanguard Way.
Next comes a stretch along the Ridge, and from here it's rolling hills left and right as you reach the turning back point. Runners will then run up the grassy hills towards the trees, along the enclosed trail path back to the Ridge and straight down the Chalk Pit Lane. Following the path along takes runners steeply up Pitchfront Lane back past Botley Hill Farm.
The last section of the route follows the pedestrian path and reaches Knights Garden Centre, travels across Limpsfield Road over to High Lane, and then towards Woldingham Golf Club. Finally, run along Park Ley Road, onto Woldingham Road and under the railway bridge for the last 2 miles as you cross the finish line.
What's included
- Bespoke Finisher's Medal
- 1m2go Mug
- 1m2go Buff
- Post-race goody bag
- Additional food and snacks at the finish line
- Chip-timed results
- Bag drop
- Aid Stations
How to get there
Woldingham School, Marden Park, Woldingham, Caterham CR3 7YA, UK
Parking
There is free parking available at Woldingham School - at the front near the driveway there will be a sign to direct participants to the parking.
Once parked, please walk through into the school grounds to the front of the main house where the race will start and finish.
By Public Transport
There are trains to Woldingham Station from London and East Croydon - please check the timetable.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Both races start
*Please arrive with plenty of time to register, attach your number number and warm up.
Bag Drop
Bags can be left at the starting area, in front of the school, and will be watched over by marshals.
Changing Areas
There will be no specific changing areas at the school but plenty of areas around the front of the school where runners can change and prepare to run.
Aid Stations
Aid stations will be situated every 6 miles. If the weather is going to be particularly hot, please bring your own water with you to stay hydrated.
Toilets
There will be open portable toilets at the school available for use however there won't be any along the route. There is a pub along the way at Botley Hill Farm at the 8-mile mark if you are desperate.
Spectator Info
Spectators are encouraged to congregate at Woldingham School where you can watch your friends and family cross the finish line.
FAQs
How do I get my race photographs from the Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon?
Race photos will be emailed to all runners after the event.
How do I find my results from the Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon?
Results will be emailed to runners after the event as well as posted onto the VGW Marathon website.
Will there be aid stations along the route for the Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon?
Yes, aid stations will be located on the course every six miles. However, if it is hot, please ensure you bring your own water.
Reviews
4.6
21 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Challenging course
