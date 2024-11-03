Workshop - Navigation Essentials
Workshop - Navigation Essentials
£40
About
Brush up on your essential navigation skills with this workshop from Run the Wild. You'll be taught how to improve your trail navigation by a qualified International Mountain Leader. Come for the small group learning and stunning 5k trail run along the trails of Aldbury.
Workshop & 5k
Sun, Nov 3, 2024
Aldbury, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Musette Cafe, Church Farm, Station Rd, Aldbury, Tring HP23 5RS, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 3, 2024
Workshop & 5k: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Workshop - Navigation Essentials
Workshop & 5k
5km
£40
Route information
Improve your navigational skills with this intimate workshop set in the Chilterns, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Over half a day, you'll expand your horizons as a trail runner by getting to grips with map reading and route finding. This workshop is ideal for those new to trail running, or more experienced runners looking to build upon their skills. The route will be walked, and no previous navigational experience is required!
The morning workshop based in the picturesque village of Aldbury will be led by a qualified mountain leader and Gold Duke of Edinburgh assessor. After learning the basics, you'll head on to the trails to put your knowledge into practice, covering around 5k, with the session finishing around midday. There will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions.
What's included
- Instruction on navigation from a qualified instructor
- Theory and practical instruction in a small group
- Inspiring trails
- Bag storage
- Free on-site parking
- Toilets
How to get there
Musette Cafe, Church Farm, Station Rd, Aldbury, Tring HP23 5RS, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
The meeting point is a 20-minute walk from Tring Station which has direct train connections to London Euston.
Parking
There will be free on-site parking.
Event day logistics
08:45 - 09:00 Registration
09:00 Workshop starts
12:00 Workshop finishes
Kit
- Bring warm layers as you will be walking the 5k
- You are recommended to bring a map of the local area plus a compass
Meeting Point
You'll meet at Church Farm Cafe in Aldbury.
Toilets
Toilets will be available for use at the cafe.
FAQs
How long will the Workshop - Navigation Essentials take?
This will be a half day workshop - starting at 09:00 and finishing at 12:00.
Who will be running the Workshop - Navigation Essentials?
This workshop will be run by a qualified International Mountain Leader and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Assessor.
Where is the meeting point for the Workshop - Navigation Essentials?
You'll meet at Church Farm Cafe in Aldbury.
Reviews
