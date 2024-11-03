Workshop - Navigation Essentials

Improve your navigational skills with this intimate workshop set in the Chilterns, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Over half a day, you'll expand your horizons as a trail runner by getting to grips with map reading and route finding. This workshop is ideal for those new to trail running, or more experienced runners looking to build upon their skills. The route will be walked, and no previous navigational experience is required!

The morning workshop based in the picturesque village of Aldbury will be led by a qualified mountain leader and Gold Duke of Edinburgh assessor. After learning the basics, you'll head on to the trails to put your knowledge into practice, covering around 5k, with the session finishing around midday. There will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions.