WTF - Where's The Finish Run
£30 - £35
About
Spend the day in the fantastic scenery of Brandon Country Park at the WTF - Where's The Finish Run. You will have 6 hours (if 9am start is selected) to complete as many, or as few laps of the 5.3k course as you wish. Come along for a friendly atmosphere, a cracking challenge and to earn your medal.
5k, 10k, Half Marathon, and 2 more
Sun, Jan 12, 2025
Brandon, United Kingdom
4.9(45 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Brandon Country Park, Bury Rd, Brandon IP27 0SU, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
5k: 9:00 AM10k: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AMMarathon: 9:00 AMUltra: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for WTF - Where's The Finish Run
5k
5km
10k
10km
Half Marathon
13.1mi
Marathon
26.2mi
Route information
Whether you're a complete running novice or this is your 100th ultra, WTF - Where's The Finish is a great opportunity to get moving and see how far you can run.
In this 6-hour event (if 9am start is selected), participants will run as far, or as little, as they want around a 5.3k lapped route through the stunning forest of Brandon Country Park.
This easy-to-navigate route through the grounds means runners will be able to focus solely on their pace and completing as many laps as they can.
Runners will have the choice to run the entire 6 hours, rest between laps at the aid station, or to finish their race before the 3pm end. This is entirely your race.
With a few small inclines, this course is primarily flat. Whether you are looking to run your 1st 10k, or your 50th Marathon, the brilliant Zig Zag Running team will cheer you all the way around.
* When selecting your ticket at the checkout, please remember that these distances are simply guidelines, and not definitive distances.
What's included
- Medal (Lucky-Dip or Event Medal)
- Coffee and Cake for all finishers
- Event marshals
- Water/aid stations
- Bag drop
- Parking (small fee)
- Chip-timed results
How to get there
Brandon Country Park, Bury Rd, Brandon IP27 0SU, UK
By Car
Brandon Country Park is just South of Brandon, five minutes from the A11 at Elveden, less than 30 minutes from Bury St Edmunds, and under an hour from Norwich, Cambridge and Ipswich. Brandon Railway Station is 1.5miles (2.4km) away. Postcode for satnavs: IP27 0SU
Parking
Parking is available at this venue, though at an additional fee to your entry ticket. There will be marshals on the day to direct you.
By Train
Brandon Train Station is the closest train station to the start location. It would take roughly 30 minutes the walk from the station to Brandon Country Park.
Event day logistics
08:50 Runners called to the start line
09:00 Wave 1 starts
11:00 Wave 2 starts
15:00 Event ends
Waves
Participants have the choice to start their race at 9 am or 11 am. Please note that both waves will end at 3 pm, meaning those in the second wave will have a shorter time limit than those in the first wave.
Race Packs
Race bibs will be collected on the day from registration.
Age Restrictions
All entrants must be 18 and older to enter the event.
Water/Aid Station
There will be a water/aid station at Race HQ, which will be situated at the start and lap point of the route.
Cupless Event
Please note the event has gone cupless, so please bring your own water bottle to the event.
Bag Drop
There will be a space for runners to leave their bags and belongings, however they are left at your own risk and should not contain valuables. It is advised by the organiser to leave your belongings in your car, keeping valuables out of sight.
Lucky Dip Medal
The lucky dip medal gives runners a chance of receiving a previous Zig Zag Events medal for a slightly reduced cost. This can be chosen when registering and ensures a little surprise on event day.
FAQs
Will there be a bag drop at the WTF - Where's The Finish?
Yes, there will be an area to leave your bags, but please note that everything is left at your own risk. It is recommended that you leave valuables in your car and out of sight.
Do I have to wear trail running shoes for the WTF - Where's The Finish?
Normal running trainers should be fine for this event. If there has been wet weather trail shoes may be helpful.
Will there be a food and drink station at the WTF - Where's The Finish?
Yes there will be an aid station supplying water and sugary snacks at the event Base Camp situated at the lap point of the 5.3k course.
Is there a minimum age I have to be to participate in WTF - Where's The Finish?
Yes, all participants must be 18 and over in order to compete.
Do I need to run for the entire 6 hours of WTF - Where's The Finish?
Not at all! How fast, slow and far you run is entirely up to you. You can sprint to the finish after one lap or keep going for as long as you can.
Reviews
4.9
45 reviews
