£22 - £40
About
Join this themed run in fancy dress or go for a PB around the fast, flat course. With the backdrop of Chase Water Country Park, you might even spot a few deer as you run a 5k, 10k, half marathon or marathon. Also available virtually, this run is ideal for all ability levels.
5k, 10k, Half Marathon, and 2 more
Sun, Sep 22, 2024
Burntwood, United Kingdom
4.8(5 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Chasewater Innovation Centre, Chasewater Country Park, Pool Rd, Burntwood, Brownhills WS8 7NL, UK
Start times
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
5k: 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AMHalf Marathon: 10:00 AMMarathon: 10:00 AMVirtual Run: 10:00 AM
Event summary
5k
5km
£28
10k
10km
£28
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35 - £36
Marathon
26.2mi
£38 - £40
Route information
Based at Chase Water Country Park, this multi-distance event is perfect for those looking to take on a longer distance for the first time. Choose from a marathon, half marathon, 5k/10k or run virtually!
The route consists of 5k laps around Chase Water Reservoir, along flat, fast terrain with a mixture of pathways and hard stone underfoot.
For the virtual run, run wherever and whenever you like and submit your results via Strava or Garmin to receive your finisher's medal!
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Signed route
- Timed results
- Access to toilets and cafe
- Well-stocked aid stations
- Friendly marshals
How to get there
Chasewater Innovation Centre, Chasewater Country Park, Pool Rd, Burntwood, Brownhills WS8 7NL, UK
Parking
There is parking available within the park but charges may apply.
Event day logistics
10:00 All races start
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 17 and older to enter the event.
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
FAQs
How old do I need to be to enter the Yabba Dabba Do?
Entrants must be 17 and older to enter the event.
Will there be aid stations at the Yabba Dabba Do?
Yes, there will be an aid station at the event.
Is the Yabba Dabba Do a lapped course?
Yes, runners will be taken on 5k loops around the reservoir.
Reviews
4.8
5 reviews
