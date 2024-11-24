Early bird price release!
York 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
£10
York 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
£10 - £25
About
Sign up for a MoRun set in York this November. This is a fun-filled day out for all the family, all in support of the only charity tackling men’s health on a global scale, year round - Movember. Come along to soak up the positive vibes, see some funky fancy dress and earn a finisher's medal.
Sun, Nov 24, 2024
York, United Kingdom
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Where and when
Location
Racecourse Road, Knavesmire Road, York YO23 1EX, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for York 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Mainly flat Terrain: Pathway and grass One lap: 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Run around the iconic York Racecourse and take part in this year's York MoRun. For the first 2k, you'll run along pathways before heading onto grass for the remaining 3k of your 5k lap. The route is mainly fit with one incline.
5k runners will complete 1 lap, 10k runners will complete 2 laps and the half marathon consists of 4 laps with one extra 1.1k section. The course is not suitable for wheelchair users, and off-road running buggies can be used as long as the course doesn't get too muddy.
The course features 2 road crossings so please take care at this points.
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Racecourse Road, Knavesmire Road, York YO23 1EX, UK
Parking
There is parking around the racecourse, however, this is limited. Please ensure you plan your journey to arrive with plenty of time to spare.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
This is a fancy dress event, with special prizes for the best costume, so don't forget to dress up! It is especially encouraged to draw on or wear a fake moustache (unless you've grown one already, that is). You will receive your free MoRunning Headband in your race pack, so make sure to put it on before the race. Please make sure that your Bib race number is fully visible on the outside.
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
On-Site Facilities
There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course.
There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions for the York MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Can I run the York MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Can I wear headphones at the York MoRun?
Yes, headphones are permitted but please ensure you can hear the marshals around you, as well as the general public.
Are there toilets at the York MoRun?
Park toilets are located next to our event hub.
£10 - £25