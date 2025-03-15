Yorkshire 3 Peaks Walk Challenge
Yorkshire 3 Peaks Walk Challenge
£23.50 - £93.50
About
Yorkshire 3 Peaks
Sat, Mar 15, 2025
Chapel-le-Dale, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Chapel-le-Dale, Carnforth LA6 3AR, UK
Start times
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
Yorkshire 3 Peaks: 6:15 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Yorkshire 3 Peaks Walk Challenge
Yorkshire 3 Peaks
24mi
£23.50 - £93.50
Route information
24 Miles of wonderful walking country. Rugged, spectacular terrain amongst some of the finest scenery in the country!
What's included
- Qualified Guides for each leg of the challenge
- Drop bag transport between checkpoints
- Water and refreshment stops
- Medal and certificate upon completion
How to get there
Chapel-le-Dale, Carnforth LA6 3AR, UK
Partcipants are to make their own way to the start/finish point, at the small village of Chapel Le Dale, in the Yorkshire Dales.
Event day logistics
We meet at 6am at the start point, load the bags into the support vehicle, perform a quick breifing with your guides and get going on the first peak! The aim is to finish the challenge in the same place, within 12 hours.
Reviews
Running in London Parks
£23.50 - £93.50