Obstacle Races
Michigan
Obstacle Races in Michigan

10 events found
Foreshore Adventure Run

Saturday, 18 May 2024

1. Foreshore Adventure Run

Muskegon, Michigan

Frontline OCR

Saturday, 25 May 2024

2. Frontline OCR

Byron, Illinois

Fitness on the Farm

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

3. Fitness on the Farm

Lena, Wisconsin

Run for the Zoo 2024

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

4. Run for the Zoo 2024

Chicago, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k and more

Midwest Canine Obstacle Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

5. Midwest Canine Obstacle Run

Benton Harbor, Michigan

Running

5k

Midland Recyclers 5K Fun Run/Walk (Virtual or In Person), One Mile Jedi Training Course, and Laser Combat Trooper Training

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

6. Midland Recyclers 5K Fun Run/Walk (Virtual or In Person), One Mile Jedi Training Course, and Laser Combat Trooper Training

Midland, Michigan

Running

5k

SAVAGE RACE Chicago

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

7. SAVAGE RACE Chicago

Spring Grove, Illinois

Screw City DUATHLON & 2 MILE RUN/WALK - Powered by RockRiver Multisport

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

8. Screw City DUATHLON & 2 MILE RUN/WALK - Powered by RockRiver Multisport

Loves Park, Illinois

Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

9. Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run

Copemish, Michigan

Warriors for Hope: 5k / 10k Obstacle Run & More!

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

10. Warriors for Hope: 5k / 10k Obstacle Run & More!

Brighton, Michigan

Running

10k and more

