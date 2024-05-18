All Events
Obstacle Races
Michigan
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–10km)Medium (10–20km)Long (20–40km)Ultra (40km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
Obstacle Races in Michigan
10 events found
Saturday, 18 May 2024
1. Foreshore Adventure Run
Muskegon, Michigan
Saturday, 25 May 2024
2. Frontline OCR
Byron, Illinois
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
3. Fitness on the Farm
Lena, Wisconsin
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
4. Run for the Zoo 2024
Chicago, Illinois
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
5. Midwest Canine Obstacle Run
Benton Harbor, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
6. Midland Recyclers 5K Fun Run/Walk (Virtual or In Person), One Mile Jedi Training Course, and Laser Combat Trooper Training
Midland, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
7. SAVAGE RACE Chicago
Spring Grove, Illinois
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
8. Screw City DUATHLON & 2 MILE RUN/WALK - Powered by RockRiver Multisport
Loves Park, Illinois
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
9. Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run
Copemish, Michigan
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
10. Warriors for Hope: 5k / 10k Obstacle Run & More!
Brighton, Michigan
10k and more
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 events