392 events found
Be the Light 5k & 10k

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

1. Be the Light 5k & 10k

Location

Santa Clarita, California

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket$48 – $73
Booking perksFlat road
E-Dragon Run Festival

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

2. E-Dragon Run Festival

Location

San Antonio, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

AIDSPIRIT USA Marathon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

3. AIDSPIRIT USA Marathon

Location

Harlowton, Montana

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Beach Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

4. Beach Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon

Location

Long Beach, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Around the Crown 10K

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

5. Around the Crown 10K

Location

Charlotte, North Carolina

Running

10k

Labor Day 5K/10K/15K

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

6. Labor Day 5K/10K/15K

Location

Kennesaw, Georgia

Running

5k, 10k and more

Davis Labor Day Run

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

7. Davis Labor Day Run

Location

Davis, California

Running

5k, 10k

51st Annual Walpole Labor Day Road Race

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

8. 51st Annual Walpole Labor Day Road Race

Location

Walpole, Massachusetts

Running

5k, 10k and more

Labor Day Half Marathon

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

9. Labor Day Half Marathon

Location

Parker, Colorado

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Labor Day 5K/10K/15K

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

10. Labor Day 5K/10K/15K

Location

Kennesaw, Georgia

Running

5k, 10k and more

Labor Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

11. Labor Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon

Location

Santa Monica, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

2024 Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

12. 2024 Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

5k, 10k

2024 Cincinnati Aruna Run

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

13. 2024 Cincinnati Aruna Run

Location

Cincinnati, Ohio

Running

10k, 5k and more

Mercy Franklin Classic

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

14. Mercy Franklin Classic

Location

Franklin, Tennessee

Running

10k, 5k and more

Douro Doings

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

15. Douro Doings

Location

Indian River, Peterborough County

Running

10k, 5k

Old Forge Marathon Weekend

Thursday, 5 Sept 2024

16. Old Forge Marathon Weekend

Location

Old Forge, New York

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

runDisney Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend 2024

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

17. runDisney Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend 2024

Location

Anaheim, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

18. Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

Location

Anaheim, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Silver Souls 5K & 10K - Come get Silver Souled

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

19. Silver Souls 5K & 10K - Come get Silver Souled

Location

Groveport, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k

Pistol Pete 5K/10K Race

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

20. Pistol Pete 5K/10K Race

Location

Perkins, Oklahoma

Running

10k, 5k and more

Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Paul Boorman Trail Park, Longview, TX (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

21. Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Paul Boorman Trail Park, Longview, TX (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Longview, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ninja 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Heritage Park, Olympia, WA (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

22. Ninja 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Heritage Park, Olympia, WA (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Olympia, Washington

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ninja 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Redbud Park, Abilene, TX (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

23. Ninja 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Redbud Park, Abilene, TX (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Abilene, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Davidson Doozie 5k & 10k

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

24. Davidson Doozie 5k & 10k

Location

Lexington, North Carolina

Running

5k, 10k and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Kelly Lane Park, Sapulpa, OK (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

25. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Kelly Lane Park, Sapulpa, OK (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Bear Creek Kraut Run

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

26. Bear Creek Kraut Run

Location

Bear Creek, Wisconsin

Running

5k, 10k

Pirate 5K & 10K at Medal of Honor Park, Mobile, AL (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

27. Pirate 5K & 10K at Medal of Honor Park, Mobile, AL (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Mobile, Alabama

Running

5k, 10k

Mt. Baldhead Challenge

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

28. Mt. Baldhead Challenge

Location

Saugatuck, Michigan

Running

10k, half marathon

Saucony Charlotte Covered Bridge 5K/10K & Half Marathon

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

29. Saucony Charlotte Covered Bridge 5K/10K & Half Marathon

Location

Shelburne, Vermont

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Skipjack Run

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

30. Skipjack Run

Location

Deal Island Historic District, Maryland

Running

5k, 10k

Old Bill's Fun Run

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

31. Old Bill's Fun Run

Location

Jackson, Wyoming

Running

5k, 10k

Naperville Trails Half Marathon & 10K

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

32. Naperville Trails Half Marathon & 10K

Location

Wheaton, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k

Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Holston River Park, Knoxville, TN (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

33. Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Holston River Park, Knoxville, TN (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Knoxville, Tennessee

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Gemini Springs Park, DeBary, FL (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

34. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Gemini Springs Park, DeBary, FL (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

DeBary, Florida

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Cedar Lane Regional Park, Bel Air, MD (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

35. Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Cedar Lane Regional Park, Bel Air, MD (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Bel Air, Maryland

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, and Half Marathon at Anclote Gulf Park, Holiday, FL (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

36. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, and Half Marathon at Anclote Gulf Park, Holiday, FL (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Holiday, Florida

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Sarg Hubbard Park, Yakima, WA (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

37. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Sarg Hubbard Park, Yakima, WA (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Yakima, Washington

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at James Wilson Park, Temple, TX (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

38. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at James Wilson Park, Temple, TX (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Temple, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Langus Riverfront Park, Everett, WA (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

39. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Langus Riverfront Park, Everett, WA (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Everett, Washington

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

40. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

41. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Chillicothe, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon Boomer Lake Park, Stillwater, OK (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

42. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon Boomer Lake Park, Stillwater, OK (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Freedom Park, Williamsburg, VA (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

43. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Freedom Park, Williamsburg, VA (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Williamsburg, Virginia

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 5K & 10K at Roof Park, New Cumberland, PA (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

44. Pirate 5K & 10K at Roof Park, New Cumberland, PA (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

New Cumberland, Pennsylvania

Running

5k, 10k

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K & Half Marathon at Baseline Trailhead Park, Ocala, FL (9-7-2024)

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

45. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K & Half Marathon at Baseline Trailhead Park, Ocala, FL (9-7-2024)

Location

Ocala, Florida

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K & Half Marathon at Shamrock Park, Venice, FL (9-7-2024) RD1

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

46. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K & Half Marathon at Shamrock Park, Venice, FL (9-7-2024) RD1

Location

Venice, Florida

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Springfield

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

47. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Springfield

Location

Springfield, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Lexington

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

48. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Lexington

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

