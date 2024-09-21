Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in September 2022
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
1. Be the Light 5k & 10k
Santa Clarita, California
5k, 10k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
2. E-Dragon Run Festival
San Antonio, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
3. AIDSPIRIT USA Marathon
Harlowton, Montana
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
4. Beach Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
Long Beach, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
5. Around the Crown 10K
Charlotte, North Carolina
10k
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
6. Labor Day 5K/10K/15K
Kennesaw, Georgia
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
7. Davis Labor Day Run
Davis, California
5k, 10k
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
8. 51st Annual Walpole Labor Day Road Race
Walpole, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
9. Labor Day Half Marathon
Parker, Colorado
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
10. Labor Day 5K/10K/15K
Kennesaw, Georgia
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
11. Labor Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
Santa Monica, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
12. 2024 Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K
Atlanta, Georgia
5k, 10k
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
13. 2024 Cincinnati Aruna Run
Cincinnati, Ohio
10k, 5k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
14. Mercy Franklin Classic
Franklin, Tennessee
10k, 5k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
15. Douro Doings
Indian River, Peterborough County
10k, 5k
Thursday, 5 Sept 2024
16. Old Forge Marathon Weekend
Old Forge, New York
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
17. runDisney Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend 2024
Anaheim, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
18. Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend
Anaheim, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
19. Silver Souls 5K & 10K - Come get Silver Souled
Groveport, Ohio
5k, 10k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
20. Pistol Pete 5K/10K Race
Perkins, Oklahoma
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
21. Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Paul Boorman Trail Park, Longview, TX (9-7-2024) RD1
Longview, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
22. Ninja 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Heritage Park, Olympia, WA (9-7-2024) RD1
Olympia, Washington
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
23. Ninja 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Redbud Park, Abilene, TX (9-7-2024) RD1
Abilene, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
24. Davidson Doozie 5k & 10k
Lexington, North Carolina
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
25. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Kelly Lane Park, Sapulpa, OK (9-7-2024) RD1
Sapulpa, Oklahoma
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
26. Bear Creek Kraut Run
Bear Creek, Wisconsin
5k, 10k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
27. Pirate 5K & 10K at Medal of Honor Park, Mobile, AL (9-7-2024) RD1
Mobile, Alabama
5k, 10k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
28. Mt. Baldhead Challenge
Saugatuck, Michigan
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
29. Saucony Charlotte Covered Bridge 5K/10K & Half Marathon
Shelburne, Vermont
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
30. Skipjack Run
Deal Island Historic District, Maryland
5k, 10k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
31. Old Bill's Fun Run
Jackson, Wyoming
5k, 10k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
32. Naperville Trails Half Marathon & 10K
Wheaton, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
33. Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Holston River Park, Knoxville, TN (9-7-2024) RD1
Knoxville, Tennessee
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
34. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Gemini Springs Park, DeBary, FL (9-7-2024) RD1
DeBary, Florida
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
35. Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Cedar Lane Regional Park, Bel Air, MD (9-7-2024) RD1
Bel Air, Maryland
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
36. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, and Half Marathon at Anclote Gulf Park, Holiday, FL (9-7-2024) RD1
Holiday, Florida
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
37. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Sarg Hubbard Park, Yakima, WA (9-7-2024) RD1
Yakima, Washington
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
38. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at James Wilson Park, Temple, TX (9-7-2024) RD1
Temple, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
39. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Langus Riverfront Park, Everett, WA (9-7-2024) RD1
Everett, Washington
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
40. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (9-7-2024) RD1
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
41. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (9-7-2024) RD1
Chillicothe, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
42. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon Boomer Lake Park, Stillwater, OK (9-7-2024) RD1
Stillwater, Oklahoma
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
43. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Freedom Park, Williamsburg, VA (9-7-2024) RD1
Williamsburg, Virginia
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
44. Pirate 5K & 10K at Roof Park, New Cumberland, PA (9-7-2024) RD1
New Cumberland, Pennsylvania
5k, 10k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
45. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K & Half Marathon at Baseline Trailhead Park, Ocala, FL (9-7-2024)
Ocala, Florida
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
46. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K & Half Marathon at Shamrock Park, Venice, FL (9-7-2024) RD1
Venice, Florida
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
47. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Springfield
Springfield, Missouri
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
48. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Lexington
Lexington, Kentucky
5k, 10k, half marathon and more