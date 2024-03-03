Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in Massachusetts
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
1. Hyannis Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & Marathon Team Relay
Barnstable, Massachusetts
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. Savin Rock Marathon & Half Marathon
West Haven, Connecticut
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
3. Road to Darien Group Run
Ridgefield, Connecticut
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
4. Newport Rhode Races
Newport, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
5. 26.TRUE Marathon 2024
Boston, Massachusetts
marathon
Monday, 15 Apr 2024
6. Run for CDH
Hopkinton, Massachusetts
marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
7. 60th Walter Childs Marathon
Holyoke, Massachusetts
marathon, half marathon
Monday, 10 Jun 2024
8. New England Series - Day 1 (CT)
Simsbury, Connecticut
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024
9. New England Series - Day 2 (RI)
Lincoln, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
10. New England Series - Day 3 (MA)
Holyoke, Massachusetts
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
11. New England Green River Marathon
Greenfield, Massachusetts
marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
12. Cape Cod Marathon Weekend Events
Falmouth, Massachusetts
5k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
13. Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay & Charity 5K
New Britain, Connecticut
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
14. Ocean State Rhode Races
Narragansett, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
15. Tough Ruck Boston 26.2 For The Fallen
Concord, Massachusetts
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
16. Tackle the Trail (TM)
East Hampton, Connecticut
marathon, half marathon, 10k