Running Events in October 2022
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
1. SPACEROCK Trail Race
Agua Dulce, California
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
2. PNC Atlanta 10 Miler, 5K, Mile & Dash
Atlanta, Georgia
5k and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
3. Hidden World 5k & 10k
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k and more
(1 reviews)
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
4. F50 Demo - TEST
Richmond, Virginia
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
5. Boots and Blooms 5K
New Bern, North Carolina
5k
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
6. MRT 2023 Distance Challenge Series Race #8 1/2Mile - 1Mile - 1/2Mile
Statesville, North Carolina
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
7. Denver Veterans Day Run
Denver, Colorado
5k, 10k
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
8. 2024 Chessie Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, & 26.2 Relay
Rockbridge County, Virginia
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
9. LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run
Salem, Virginia
half marathon and more
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
10. Holiday Light Run
Fredericksburg, Virginia
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
11. Center of the Nation - Day 2 (NE)
Chadron, Nebraska
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 2 Oct 2024
12. Center of the Nation - Day 3 (WY)
Sundance, Wyoming
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Thursday, 3 Oct 2024
13. Bob's Ultra
Moorestown, New Jersey
ultramarathon
Thursday, 3 Oct 2024
14. BizDash Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama
5k
Thursday, 3 Oct 2024
15. Center of the Nation - Day 4 (SD)
Belle Fourche, South Dakota
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Friday, 4 Oct 2024
16. Dash and Drink for Pink 5k and 100-yard Dash and Drink for Pink
Albuquerque, New Mexico
5k and more
Friday, 4 Oct 2024
17. Horton Trail Race
Memphis, Tennessee
5k and more
Friday, 4 Oct 2024
18. Scheels BurliMOT Half Marathon, Relay, 5K, and 1 Mile Walk/Run/Roll
Minot, North Dakota
half marathon, 5k and more
Friday, 4 Oct 2024
19. Center of the Nation - Day 5 (ND)
Bowman, North Dakota
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
20. Sister to Sister Fitness Festival 2024
Cedar Hill, Texas
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
21. 8th Annual Blue Ribbon Run
Pickerington, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
22. Run the Rock | Rockville
Rockville, Virginia
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
23. 2024 Harrisonburg Half Marathon
Harrisonburg, Virginia
half marathon
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
24. Gift of Life 5K Run/Walk
San Antonio, Texas
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
25. Glow the Distance 5K 10K
Joplin, Missouri
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
26. Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Paul Boorman Trail Park, Longview, TX (10-5-2024) RD1
Longview, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
27. Chisholm Trail Trot 5K
Clearwater, Kansas
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
28. Ninja 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Redbud Park, Abilene, TX (10-5-2024) RD1
Abilene, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
29. Bridgeport 5K Run/Walk
Bridgeport, Pennsylvania
5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
30. Hornet Run 5k
Vinita, Oklahoma
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
31. Dry Pond 5k & 10K
Denver, North Carolina
5k, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
32. 2024 Fueled by Fire 5K & Challenge
Cape Coral, Florida
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
33. Shine For Shirati 5k Color Run
South Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
34. Run The Crest
Wildwood Crest, New Jersey
5k, 10 miles, half marathon and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
35. RUN IN THE DARK - Boo Run
Keller, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
36. RAF Trail Race Series
Bruceton Mills, West Virginia
ultramarathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
37. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Kelly Lane Park, Sapulpa, OK (10-5-2024) RD1
Sapulpa, Oklahoma
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
38. Mississippi Ale House Lederhosen 5K
Olive Branch, Mississippi
5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
39. Lisa’s Army Pumpkins in the Park 5K Run and Walk
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
40. Jeff Turner Memorial 5K
Pontotoc, Mississippi
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
41. Georgia Race for Autism 5K
Lawrenceville, Georgia
5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
42. Fiesta! 3rd Annual Unity Health on Main Run/Walk 5k
Greenville, South Carolina
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
43. 4th Annual Grand River Color Tour Triathlon
Eaton Rapids, Michigan
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
44. 2024 Outdoor X12 Endurance Run
Dayton, Ohio
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
45. Night Owl 5k, 10k and the 6 hour shuffle
Lake Elmo, Minnesota
10k, 5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
46. Mustache Dash 5k
Anderson, South Carolina
5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
47. Chasing Trail Ultras Endurance Races
Old Fort, North Carolina
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
48. River's Edge Endurance Challenge
Brunswick, Maryland