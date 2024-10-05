All Events
Running Events
Running Events in October 2022
Running Events in October 2022

929 events found
SPACEROCK Trail Race

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

1. SPACEROCK Trail Race

Location

Agua Dulce, California

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket$55 – $125
Great atmosphereTrail
PNC Atlanta 10 Miler, 5K, Mile & Dash

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

2. PNC Atlanta 10 Miler, 5K, Mile & Dash

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

5k and more

Ticket$10 – $65
Booking perks
Hidden World 5k & 10k

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

3. Hidden World 5k & 10k

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket$5 – $59.50
Great atmosphereRoad
F50 Demo - TEST

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

4. F50 Demo - TEST

Location

Richmond, Virginia

Boots and Blooms 5K

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

5. Boots and Blooms 5K

Location

New Bern, North Carolina

Running

5k

MRT 2023 Distance Challenge Series Race #8 1/2Mile - 1Mile - 1/2Mile

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

6. MRT 2023 Distance Challenge Series Race #8 1/2Mile - 1Mile - 1/2Mile

Location

Statesville, North Carolina

Denver Veterans Day Run

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

7. Denver Veterans Day Run

Location

Denver, Colorado

Running

5k, 10k

2024 Chessie Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, & 26.2 Relay

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

8. 2024 Chessie Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, & 26.2 Relay

Location

Rockbridge County, Virginia

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

9. LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run

Location

Salem, Virginia

Running

half marathon and more

Holiday Light Run

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

10. Holiday Light Run

Location

Fredericksburg, Virginia

Center of the Nation - Day 2 (NE)

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

11. Center of the Nation - Day 2 (NE)

Location

Chadron, Nebraska

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Center of the Nation - Day 3 (WY)

Wednesday, 2 Oct 2024

12. Center of the Nation - Day 3 (WY)

Location

Sundance, Wyoming

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Bob's Ultra

Thursday, 3 Oct 2024

13. Bob's Ultra

Location

Moorestown, New Jersey

Running

ultramarathon

BizDash Birmingham

Thursday, 3 Oct 2024

14. BizDash Birmingham

Location

Birmingham, Alabama

Running

5k

Center of the Nation - Day 4 (SD)

Thursday, 3 Oct 2024

15. Center of the Nation - Day 4 (SD)

Location

Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Dash and Drink for Pink 5k and 100-yard Dash and Drink for Pink

Friday, 4 Oct 2024

16. Dash and Drink for Pink 5k and 100-yard Dash and Drink for Pink

Location

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Running

5k and more

Horton Trail Race

Friday, 4 Oct 2024

17. Horton Trail Race

Location

Memphis, Tennessee

Running

5k and more

Scheels BurliMOT Half Marathon, Relay, 5K, and 1 Mile Walk/Run/Roll

Friday, 4 Oct 2024

18. Scheels BurliMOT Half Marathon, Relay, 5K, and 1 Mile Walk/Run/Roll

Location

Minot, North Dakota

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Center of the Nation - Day 5 (ND)

Friday, 4 Oct 2024

19. Center of the Nation - Day 5 (ND)

Location

Bowman, North Dakota

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Sister to Sister Fitness Festival 2024

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

20. Sister to Sister Fitness Festival 2024

Location

Cedar Hill, Texas

Running

5k

8th Annual Blue Ribbon Run

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

21. 8th Annual Blue Ribbon Run

Location

Pickerington, Ohio

Running

5k

Run the Rock | Rockville

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

22. Run the Rock | Rockville

Location

Rockville, Virginia

Running

5k

2024 Harrisonburg Half Marathon

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

23. 2024 Harrisonburg Half Marathon

Location

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Running

half marathon

Gift of Life 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

24. Gift of Life 5K Run/Walk

Location

San Antonio, Texas

Running

5k

Glow the Distance 5K 10K

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

25. Glow the Distance 5K 10K

Location

Joplin, Missouri

Running

10k, 5k and more

Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Paul Boorman Trail Park, Longview, TX (10-5-2024) RD1

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

26. Pirate 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Paul Boorman Trail Park, Longview, TX (10-5-2024) RD1

Location

Longview, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Chisholm Trail Trot 5K

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

27. Chisholm Trail Trot 5K

Location

Clearwater, Kansas

Running

5k

Ninja 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Redbud Park, Abilene, TX (10-5-2024) RD1

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

28. Ninja 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Redbud Park, Abilene, TX (10-5-2024) RD1

Location

Abilene, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Bridgeport 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

29. Bridgeport 5K Run/Walk

Location

Bridgeport, Pennsylvania

Running

5k and more

Hornet Run 5k

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

30. Hornet Run 5k

Location

Vinita, Oklahoma

Running

5k

Dry Pond 5k & 10K

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

31. Dry Pond 5k & 10K

Location

Denver, North Carolina

Running

5k, 10k

2024 Fueled by Fire 5K & Challenge

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

32. 2024 Fueled by Fire 5K & Challenge

Location

Cape Coral, Florida

Running

5k

Shine For Shirati 5k Color Run

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

33. Shine For Shirati 5k Color Run

Location

South Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Run The Crest

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

34. Run The Crest

Location

Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10 miles, half marathon and more

RUN IN THE DARK - Boo Run

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

35. RUN IN THE DARK - Boo Run

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

RAF Trail Race Series

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

36. RAF Trail Race Series

Location

Bruceton Mills, West Virginia

Running

ultramarathon, 10k, 5k and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Kelly Lane Park, Sapulpa, OK (10-5-2024) RD1

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

37. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Kelly Lane Park, Sapulpa, OK (10-5-2024) RD1

Location

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Mississippi Ale House Lederhosen 5K

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

38. Mississippi Ale House Lederhosen 5K

Location

Olive Branch, Mississippi

Running

5k and more

Lisa’s Army Pumpkins in the Park 5K Run and Walk

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

39. Lisa’s Army Pumpkins in the Park 5K Run and Walk

Location

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Running

5k and more

Jeff Turner Memorial 5K

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

40. Jeff Turner Memorial 5K

Location

Pontotoc, Mississippi

Running

5k

Georgia Race for Autism 5K

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

41. Georgia Race for Autism 5K

Location

Lawrenceville, Georgia

Running

5k and more

Fiesta! 3rd Annual Unity Health on Main Run/Walk 5k

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

42. Fiesta! 3rd Annual Unity Health on Main Run/Walk 5k

Location

Greenville, South Carolina

Running

5k

4th Annual Grand River Color Tour Triathlon

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

43. 4th Annual Grand River Color Tour Triathlon

Location

Eaton Rapids, Michigan

2024 Outdoor X12 Endurance Run

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

44. 2024 Outdoor X12 Endurance Run

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Night Owl 5k, 10k and the 6 hour shuffle

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

45. Night Owl 5k, 10k and the 6 hour shuffle

Location

Lake Elmo, Minnesota

Running

10k, 5k

Mustache Dash 5k

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

46. Mustache Dash 5k

Location

Anderson, South Carolina

Running

5k and more

Chasing Trail Ultras Endurance Races

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

47. Chasing Trail Ultras Endurance Races

Location

Old Fort, North Carolina

River's Edge Endurance Challenge

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

48. River's Edge Endurance Challenge

Location

Brunswick, Maryland

