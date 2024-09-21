Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in September 2022
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
1. Be the Light 5k & 10k
Santa Clarita, California
5k, 10k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
2. I'm Bound for Boston Marathon & Half Marathon - Atlanta
Johns Creek, Georgia
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
3. 4th Annual Pete Leneghan Entrepreneurship Foundation Run
Cleveland, Ohio
5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
4. Rooster Run Walk
Canfield, Ohio
5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
5. Running Raider 5k
Russia, Ohio
5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
6. Greendale Run for the Trail
Greendale, Wisconsin
5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
7. Dairy Discovery 5K & Fun Run
Shortsville, New York
5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
8. Kids Walk
Loma Linda, California
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
9. Run Branch County 5k & Half Marathon
Coldwater, Michigan
5k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
10. Fall Equinox
Fort Collins, Colorado
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
11. 4th Annual Brookgreen Gardens Labor Day 5K Run/Walk
Pawleys Island, South Carolina
5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
12. E-Dragon Run Festival
San Antonio, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
13. 10k at 10,000 Feet
Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
14. Sackets Harbor Marathon & Half Marathon
Sackets Harbor, New York
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
15. Run the Vineyards - William Heritage Labor Day 5K
Harrison Township, New Jersey
5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
16. Ruck Cancer 47k
Morgantown, West Virginia
ultramarathon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
17. Oak Ridge Qualifier: Half and Full Marathon
Oak Ridge, Tennessee
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
18. Old Rag 50k
Etlan, Virginia
ultramarathon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
19. No Frills Marathon
Minocqua, Wisconsin
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
20. AIDSPIRIT USA Marathon
Harlowton, Montana
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
21. 2024 Cal Tri Charlottesville - 9.1.24
Charlottesville, Virginia
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
22. Oak Tree Half Marathon & 5K Run/Walk
Geneseo, New York
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
23. Kona Kids 5k
Powell, Ohio
5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
25. Beach Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
Long Beach, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
26. Run Half Marathon (13.1 miles)
Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
half marathon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
27. 12th Summer’s End 5k
Dewey Beach, Delaware
5k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
28. Around the Crown 10K
Charlotte, North Carolina
10k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
29. 2024 Crystal Lake Half Marathon & 12K
Crystal Lake, Illinois
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
30. TRi KiDS Triathlon Series MILTON, ON
Milton, Regional Municipality of Halton
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
31. Swanzey Covered Bridges Half-Marathon
Swanzey, New Hampshire
half marathon
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
32. 26th Annual Groton Labor Day 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run
Groton, New York
5k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
33. Run For Sight 5K Presented by GGC Eyes and Clinic Optical
Bowling Green, Kentucky
5k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
34. Montgomery County Interfaith 5K
Boyds, Maryland
5k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
35. Heart of America Marathon & Fun Team Relay
Columbia, Missouri
marathon
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
36. Labor Day 5K/10K/15K
Kennesaw, Georgia
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
37. SARR Labor Day Whine Run
San Antonio, Texas
5k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
38. Othello Park Labor Day 1K/5k
Knoxville, Maryland
5k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
39. Greene Labor Day 5k
Greene, New York
5k
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
40. Davis Labor Day Run
Davis, California
5k, 10k
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
41. 51st Annual Walpole Labor Day Road Race
Walpole, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
42. Katy Back 2 School 5K - Sponsored by KARC
Katy, Texas
5k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
43. IVS Bridge to Bridge Run 4 mi ,,,,,
Peoria, Illinois
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
44. Redmond Harvest Half Marathon
Redmond, Washington
half marathon
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
45. Paterson Great Falls 5k Race 2024
Paterson, New Jersey
5k
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
46. Mullet Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run
Lillian, Alabama
5k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
47. Labor Day Half Marathon
Parker, Colorado
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
48. Labor Day 5k - Ocala
Ocala, Florida
5k