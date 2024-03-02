Double Road Race Federation® was created by Bob Anderson in the summer of 2010. Seven small events were staged by Ujena Fit Club in Mexico between Oct 2010 and Oct 2012 called the Bob Anderson 15k Challenge. Bob participated in each event to refine and develop this new sport called the Double Racing. The Double is a world class and family fun event. Runners of all abilities participated in the first Double. You too can do the DOUBLE!!!!