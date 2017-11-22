Freedom Racing
It is our aim is to create the best events possible; we endeavour to leave no stone unturned and to cover all bases in the planning for our events. As such the planning of event logistics and infrastructure are given much thought to ensure our participant’s and event crew’s wellbeing, enjoyment and success at our events.
It is our aim is to create the best events possible; we endeavour to leave no stone unturned and to cover all bases in the planning for our events. As such the planning of event logistics and infrastructure are given much thought to ensure our participant’s and event crew’s wellbeing, enjoyment and success at our events.