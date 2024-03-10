All Events
A duathlon is a multi discipline endurance sport where you run the first leg, cycle the second, and then run again for the third and final section. There are four standard Duathlon distances governed by the International Triathlon Union (ITU): the Sprint distance duathlon includes a 5k run, 20k bike, 2.5k run; Standard distance duathlon includes a 10k run, 40k bike, 5k run; Middle distance duathlon includes a 10k run, 60k bike, 10k run; and Long distance duathlon includes a 10k run, 150k bike, 30k run. Similar variants are aquathlons which have the swimming and running without the cycling element, or aquabikes which have the swimming and cycling without the running element. There are also team duathlon events, where one member runs while all others cycle, and roles are changed at various transition points. Team duathlons require good planning and teamwork throughout to make things as smooth and speedy as possible.

41 events found
Dorney Lake Duathlon - March
Booked 13 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

1. Dorney Lake Duathlon - March

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Star4.6

(15 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £85
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Mumbles Duathlon
Booked 13 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. Mumbles Duathlon

Location

The Mumbles, Swansea

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£64.95
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

3. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
London Duathlon 2024
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

4. London Duathlon 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Star4.7

(238 reviews)

Ticket£41 – £109
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Taurus Beast Duathlon
Booked 3 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

5. Taurus Beast Duathlon

Location

Aylburton, Gloucestershire

Ticket£25
Booking perks
Heart
Spring Duathlons
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

6. Spring Duathlons

Location

Gravesend, Kent

Ticket£22 – £34
Road
Heart
Oulton Park Spring Duathlon 2024 - Inc British Standard Distance Championship
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

7. Oulton Park Spring Duathlon 2024 - Inc British Standard Distance Championship

Location

Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester

Ticket£25 – £70
Road
Heart
Ely 115 Squadron Duathlon 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

8. Ely 115 Squadron Duathlon 2024

Location

Ely, Cambridgeshire

Ticket£18.33 – £45
Booking perks
Heart
Donut Duathlon Spring
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

9. Donut Duathlon Spring

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Ticket£17 – £34
Flat road
Heart
Dorney Lake Duathlon - April
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

10. Dorney Lake Duathlon - April

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Star4.9

(15 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £85
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Easter Duathlons

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

11. Easter Duathlons

Location

Gravesend, Kent

Ticket£22 – £33
Flat
Heart
The Duathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

12. The Duathlon

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Star3.9

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £30
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

13. SWMA Tri Series Race 1

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Dunham Massey Duathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

14. Dunham Massey Duathlon

Location

Timperley, Greater Manchester

Star4.3

(10 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

15. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Woodford Community Duathlon - June

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

16. Woodford Community Duathlon - June

Location

Woodford, Greater Manchester

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

17. SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Eastbourne Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

18. Eastbourne Triathlon

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

sprint, 5k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £110
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Heart
Fareham Triathlon Series

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

19. Fareham Triathlon Series

Location

Fareham, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star3.3

(90 reviews)

Ticket£17.76 – £37
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

20. SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

super sprint

Star4.6

(45 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Upton Tri + & Duathlon

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

21. Upton Tri + & Duathlon

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

Ticket£54 – £96
Booking perks
Heart
Central Lancashire Duathlon

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

22. Central Lancashire Duathlon

Location

Preston, Lancashire

Star4.5

(18 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £35
Great atmosphere
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

23. SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Manchester Airport Duathlon - August

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

24. Manchester Airport Duathlon - August

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Star3.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Nettleden Duathlon

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

25. Nettleden Duathlon

Location

Nettleden, Hertfordshire

Star4.8

(11 reviews)

Ticket£16.67 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024

26. SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

27. Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Running

super sprint

Star4.7

(27 reviews)

Ticket£21.66 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

28. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

29. Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon

Location

Tarporley, Cheshire West and Chester

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Last Tri
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

30. The Last Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.5

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Devon Duathlon

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

31. Devon Duathlon

Location

Broadwoodwidger, Devon

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Dorney Lake Duathlon - November 2024

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

32. Dorney Lake Duathlon - November 2024

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Star4.6

(15 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £85
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
East Fortune Duathlon

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

33. East Fortune Duathlon

Location

North Berwick, East Lothian Council

Star4.7

(1 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Eton Dorney Duathlon

Friday, 1 Mar 2030

34. Eton Dorney Duathlon

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Heart
Buckinghamshire Duathlon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

35. Buckinghamshire Duathlon

Location

Tring, Buckinghamshire

Heart
Edinburgh Duathlon

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

36. Edinburgh Duathlon

Location

Longniddry, East Lothian Council

Star4.5

(49 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Heart
Wildflower Duathlon

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

37. Wildflower Duathlon

Location

Llanarthne, Carmarthenshire

Star4.6

(66 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Heart
Wales Duathlon

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

38. Wales Duathlon

Location

Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan

Star4.5

(31 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Heart
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

39. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
Heart
The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

40. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more

Ticket£25 – £75
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

41. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perks
Heart
