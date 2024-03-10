A duathlon is a multi discipline endurance sport where you run the first leg, cycle the second, and then run again for the third and final section. There are four standard Duathlon distances governed by the International Triathlon Union (ITU): the Sprint distance duathlon includes a 5k run, 20k bike, 2.5k run; Standard distance duathlon includes a 10k run, 40k bike, 5k run; Middle distance duathlon includes a 10k run, 60k bike, 10k run; and Long distance duathlon includes a 10k run, 150k bike, 30k run. Similar variants are aquathlons which have the swimming and running without the cycling element, or aquabikes which have the swimming and cycling without the running element. There are also team duathlon events, where one member runs while all others cycle, and roles are changed at various transition points. Team duathlons require good planning and teamwork throughout to make things as smooth and speedy as possible.