Duathlons
A duathlon is a multi discipline endurance sport where you run the first leg, cycle the second, and then run again for the third and final section. There are four standard Duathlon distances governed by the International Triathlon Union (ITU): the Sprint distance duathlon includes a 5k run, 20k bike, 2.5k run; Standard distance duathlon includes a 10k run, 40k bike, 5k run; Middle distance duathlon includes a 10k run, 60k bike, 10k run; and Long distance duathlon includes a 10k run, 150k bike, 30k run. Similar variants are aquathlons which have the swimming and running without the cycling element, or aquabikes which have the swimming and cycling without the running element. There are also team duathlon events, where one member runs while all others cycle, and roles are changed at various transition points. Team duathlons require good planning and teamwork throughout to make things as smooth and speedy as possible.
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
1. Dorney Lake Duathlon - March
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. Mumbles Duathlon
The Mumbles, Swansea
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
3. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
4. London Duathlon 2024
Richmond, Greater London
(238 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
5. Taurus Beast Duathlon
Aylburton, Gloucestershire
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
6. Spring Duathlons
Gravesend, Kent
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
7. Oulton Park Spring Duathlon 2024 - Inc British Standard Distance Championship
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
8. Ely 115 Squadron Duathlon 2024
Ely, Cambridgeshire
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
9. Donut Duathlon Spring
Paignton, Torbay
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
10. Dorney Lake Duathlon - April
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
11. Easter Duathlons
Gravesend, Kent
Sunday, 5 May 2024
12. The Duathlon
Elland, West Yorkshire
(8 reviews)
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
13. SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
14. Dunham Massey Duathlon
Timperley, Greater Manchester
(10 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
15. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
(99 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
16. Woodford Community Duathlon - June
Woodford, Greater Manchester
(2 reviews)
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
17. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
18. Eastbourne Triathlon
Eastbourne, East Sussex
sprint, 5k and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
19. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
(90 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
20. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
(45 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
21. Upton Tri + & Duathlon
Worcester, Worcestershire
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
22. Central Lancashire Duathlon
Preston, Lancashire
(18 reviews)
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
23. SWMA Tri Series Race 4
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
24. Manchester Airport Duathlon - August
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
25. Nettleden Duathlon
Nettleden, Hertfordshire
(11 reviews)
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
26. SWMA Tri Series Race 5
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
27. Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
super sprint
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
28. Kielder Marathon Weekend
Hexham, Northumberland
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
29. Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon
Tarporley, Cheshire West and Chester
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
30. The Last Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
31. Devon Duathlon
Broadwoodwidger, Devon
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
32. Dorney Lake Duathlon - November 2024
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
33. East Fortune Duathlon
North Berwick, East Lothian Council
(1 reviews)
Friday, 1 Mar 2030
34. Eton Dorney Duathlon
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
35. Buckinghamshire Duathlon
Tring, Buckinghamshire
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
36. Edinburgh Duathlon
Longniddry, East Lothian Council
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
37. Wildflower Duathlon
Llanarthne, Carmarthenshire
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
38. Wales Duathlon
Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
39. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
40. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
41. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire