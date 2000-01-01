Terms of Use for Participants

Last updated: June 2022

Welcome to Let’s Do This! SBAR Endurance Inc, SBAR Endurance Ltd, and its affiliates, properties and property owners (collectively, “Let’s Do This”, “our”, “us”, or “we”), provide an online marketplace for multi-participant endurance events (the “Platform”) taking place all over the world (“Events”). We require that all individuals interested in participating in Events and any end user of our website and mobile applications (each, a “Participant,” “you”, or “your”) adhere to the following terms and conditions of use (as they are amended from time to time) (these “Participant Terms”).

These Participant Terms govern your access to and use of our services and any content or information contained or used therein, including by accessing our website at www.letsdothis.com (the “Site”), the Let’s Do This applications for web, tablet, mobile and other smart devices (each, an “App”), our social media channels and other platforms, the Platform, the Registration Service (as defined below), any communications sent by us or a third party on our behalf about an Event or otherwise, and any other website pages on which services are provided by us (collectively, the “Services”).

Please read these terms carefully before using the services. These Terms contain dispute resolution provisions that require you to Submit to arbitration, which may significantly affect your legal Rights, including your right to file a lawsuit in court. By using The services, you are agreeing to comply with these terms. If you Do not agree to be bound by these terms, do not use the services.

By accessing and using the Services, you agree, on your own behalf and on behalf of any corporation or other legal entity that you represent or for which you access the Services, to be bound by and comply with these Terms, which may be updated from time to time, and to comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

Our Privacy Policy, Cookies Policy, and any other policies, rules, or guidelines that may be applicable to particular offers or features on the Site or are related to the Services are also incorporated into the Terms.

Separate terms and conditions apply to organizers of Events (each, an “Event Organizer”).