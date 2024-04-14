Mountain Biking (MTB) events take you off-road onto the UK's scenic trails and paths. If you find that road cycling on tarmac doesn't provide enough of a thrill, mountain biking is an excellent option and considered as one of the UK’s most popular extreme sports. You'll need a properly designed mountain bike and a strong helmet at the very least, if not some full-on padding. Don’t have your own? There are tons of places out there that offer rental as part and parcel of an event or trail. Once kitted up, you'll be better prepared to tackle rough terrains and exhilarating trails. Many mountain biking trails undoubtedly take advantage of some of the UK's most breathtaking locations and scenery - whether that’s along rugged coastlines, up mountain ranges, through national parks or in and around your nearest forest. Changing weather conditions can also add an interesting dimension to events and races can be short sprints, long-distance races, or even multi-day events cross-country. There are events for mountain bikers of all levels, but it’s important you read up on a race's course before entering. Some routes and events require you to have advanced technical abilities for elements such as steep descents and challenging terrains.