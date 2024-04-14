Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Mountain Biking Events
Mountain Biking (MTB) events take you off-road onto the UK's scenic trails and paths. If you find that road cycling on tarmac doesn't provide enough of a thrill, mountain biking is an excellent option and considered as one of the UK’s most popular extreme sports. You'll need a properly designed mountain bike and a strong helmet at the very least, if not some full-on padding. Don’t have your own? There are tons of places out there that offer rental as part and parcel of an event or trail. Once kitted up, you'll be better prepared to tackle rough terrains and exhilarating trails. Many mountain biking trails undoubtedly take advantage of some of the UK's most breathtaking locations and scenery - whether that’s along rugged coastlines, up mountain ranges, through national parks or in and around your nearest forest. Changing weather conditions can also add an interesting dimension to events and races can be short sprints, long-distance races, or even multi-day events cross-country. There are events for mountain bikers of all levels, but it’s important you read up on a race's course before entering. Some routes and events require you to have advanced technical abilities for elements such as steep descents and challenging terrains.
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
1. Haldon Heroic
Kennford, Devon
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
2. Tour de Dart
Dartmouth, Devon
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
3. Devon Grit
East Budleigh, Devon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
4. Cornwall Grit
Marazion, Cornwall
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. Festival of Cycling
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
(99 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
6. Crank It Sherwood Pines Weekender
Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
7. Mad March Hare Gravel
Wythall, Worcestershire
10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
8. Crank It Leeds Urban Bike Park Weekender
Leeds, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
9. Crank It Rother Valley Weekender
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
10. Crank It Lee Quarry Weekender
Bacup, Lancashire