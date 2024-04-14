All Events
Mountain Biking (MTB) events take you off-road onto the UK's scenic trails and paths. If you find that road cycling on tarmac doesn't provide enough of a thrill, mountain biking is an excellent option and considered as one of the UK’s most popular extreme sports. You'll need a properly designed mountain bike and a strong helmet at the very least, if not some full-on padding. Don’t have your own? There are tons of places out there that offer rental as part and parcel of an event or trail. Once kitted up, you'll be better prepared to tackle rough terrains and exhilarating trails. Many mountain biking trails undoubtedly take advantage of some of the UK's most breathtaking locations and scenery - whether that’s along rugged coastlines, up mountain ranges, through national parks or in and around your nearest forest. Changing weather conditions can also add an interesting dimension to events and races can be short sprints, long-distance races, or even multi-day events cross-country. There are events for mountain bikers of all levels, but it’s important you read up on a race's course before entering. Some routes and events require you to have advanced technical abilities for elements such as steep descents and challenging terrains.

10 events found
Haldon Heroic
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

1. Haldon Heroic

Kennford, Devon

Tour de Dart
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

2. Tour de Dart

Dartmouth, Devon

Devon Grit

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

3. Devon Grit

East Budleigh, Devon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Cornwall Grit

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

4. Cornwall Grit

Marazion, Cornwall

Festival of Cycling

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

5. Festival of Cycling

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Star4.6

(99 reviews)

Crank It Sherwood Pines Weekender

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

6. Crank It Sherwood Pines Weekender

Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire

Mad March Hare Gravel

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

7. Mad March Hare Gravel

Wythall, Worcestershire

Crank It Leeds Urban Bike Park Weekender

Saturday, 4 May 2024

8. Crank It Leeds Urban Bike Park Weekender

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Crank It Rother Valley Weekender

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

9. Crank It Rother Valley Weekender

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Crank It Lee Quarry Weekender

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

10. Crank It Lee Quarry Weekender

Bacup, Lancashire

