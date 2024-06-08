Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Obstacle Races
Get set for a challenging, full-body workout in the shape of one the UK’s many obstacle course events. From 5k inflatable obstacle races from organisers like UK Running Events to mud runs, Tough Mudders, Rough Runners, Spartan Races, military style courses and beyond - there’s something for all levels of fitness and all levels of bravery. Whether you enter alone or part of a group, obstacle courses are all about teamwork and camaraderie, so, expect to lend a hand to others and don’t be afraid to ask for help yourself. Most importantly - enjoy!
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
1. Gelt Gladiator 2024
Walton, Cumbria
Sunday, 12 May 2024
2. MacTuff Spring FIFE 5k & 10k Obstacle Course Challenge
Fife, Fife
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
3. Forest Warrior
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
5k
(21 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
4. Perth Colour Run
Perth, Perth and Kinross
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. The Boss Hog and Whole Hog
Woodbridge, Suffolk
(19 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
6. Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)
Castle Donington
(284 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
7. Inflatable 5k - St Albans (Hertfordshire)
St Albans, Hertfordshire
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
8. Inflatable 5k – Exeter (Devon)
Clyst Saint Mary, Devon
(279 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
9. Inflatable 5k - Guildford
Guildford, Surrey
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
10. MacTuff Kids FIFE Obstacle Course Challenge
Fife, Fife
Saturday, 18 May 2024
11. Inflatable 5k - Brands Hatch (Kent)
Longfield, Kent
(224 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
12. Inflatable 5k – Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
13. Inflatable 5k - Leeds (West Yorkshire)
Harewood, West Yorkshire
(267 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
14. Inflatable 5k - Bristol
Bristol, North Somerset
(254 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
15. Inflatable 5k - Lincolnshire
Lincoln, Lincolnshire
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
16. Inflatable 5k - Southampton Saturday
Hampshire, Hampshire
(43 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
17. Inflatable 5k - Cheshire
Knutsford, Cheshire East
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
18. Inflatable 5k - Basildon
Billericay, Essex
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
19. Inflatable 5k - Motherwell (Glasgow)
Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
(147 reviews)
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
20. Inflatable 5k - Edinburgh
Queensferry, West Lothian
(69 reviews)
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
21. Inflatable 5k - York (Yorkshire)
York, York
(190 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
22. Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath
Haywards Heath, West Sussex
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
23. Inflatable 5k – Norwich (Norfolk)
Norwich, Norfolk
(65 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
24. Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
25. Superhuman Games
Bristol, Bristol City
Saturday, 18 May 2024
26. X Race: Weston Beach
Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
27. Inflatable 5k - Liverpool
Liverpool, Merseyside
10k
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
28. Inflatable 5k - Coventry
Coventry
10k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
29. Inflatable 5k - Carlisle
Carlisle, Cumbria
10k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
30. Inflatable 5k - Newbury
Newbury, Berkshire
10k
About Obstacle Races in the UK
Obstacle races are becoming increasingly popular across the United Kingdom. Looking for a fun challenge with friends? Check out the Inflatable 5k races from UK Running Events – with distances for racers of all ages.
Or if you're keen to test your grit across mud, ropes and other obstacles – test yourself at a Spartan race.