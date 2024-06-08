All Events
Obstacle Races
Obstacle Races

Get set for a challenging, full-body workout in the shape of one the UK’s many obstacle course events. From 5k inflatable obstacle races from organisers like UK Running Events to mud runs, Tough Mudders, Rough Runners, Spartan Races, military style courses and beyond - there’s something for all levels of fitness and all levels of bravery. Whether you enter alone or part of a group, obstacle courses are all about teamwork and camaraderie, so, expect to lend a hand to others and don’t be afraid to ask for help yourself. Most importantly - enjoy!

Gelt Gladiator 2024
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Gelt Gladiator 2024

Walton, Cumbria

£26 – £40
Flat trail
MacTuff Spring FIFE 5k & 10k Obstacle Course Challenge

Sunday, 12 May 2024

MacTuff Spring FIFE 5k & 10k Obstacle Course Challenge

Fife, Fife

£27.50 – £31
Booking perks
Forest Warrior

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

Forest Warrior

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

5k

4.1

(21 reviews)

£5 – £45
Great atmosphere, Trail
Perth Colour Run

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

Perth Colour Run

Perth, Perth and Kinross

3.8

(21 reviews)

£9 – £11
Great atmosphere, Trail
The Boss Hog and Whole Hog

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

The Boss Hog and Whole Hog

Woodbridge, Suffolk

4.7

(19 reviews)

£49 – £54
Great atmosphere, Flat trail
Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)

Castle Donington

4.7

(284 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Trail
Inflatable 5k - St Albans (Hertfordshire)

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Inflatable 5k - St Albans (Hertfordshire)

St Albans, Hertfordshire

4.5

(30 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Inflatable 5k – Exeter (Devon)

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

Inflatable 5k – Exeter (Devon)

Clyst Saint Mary, Devon

4.7

(279 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Inflatable 5k - Guildford

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Inflatable 5k - Guildford

Guildford, Surrey

4.8

(17 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Trail
MacTuff Kids FIFE Obstacle Course Challenge
Sunday, 12 May 2024

MacTuff Kids FIFE Obstacle Course Challenge

Fife, Fife

Inflatable 5k - Brands Hatch (Kent)

Saturday, 18 May 2024

Inflatable 5k - Brands Hatch (Kent)

Longfield, Kent

4.6

(224 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Trail
Inflatable 5k – Wolverhampton

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Inflatable 5k – Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

4.6

(7 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Road
Inflatable 5k - Leeds (West Yorkshire)

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Inflatable 5k - Leeds (West Yorkshire)

Harewood, West Yorkshire

4.7

(267 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Trail
Inflatable 5k - Bristol

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

Inflatable 5k - Bristol

Bristol, North Somerset

4.6

(254 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Trail
Inflatable 5k - Lincolnshire

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Inflatable 5k - Lincolnshire

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

4.7

(42 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Inflatable 5k - Southampton Saturday

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

Inflatable 5k - Southampton Saturday

Hampshire, Hampshire

4.7

(43 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Trail
Inflatable 5k - Cheshire

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

Inflatable 5k - Cheshire

Knutsford, Cheshire East

4.7

(11 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Trail
Inflatable 5k - Basildon

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

Inflatable 5k - Basildon

Billericay, Essex

5.0

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Inflatable 5k - Motherwell (Glasgow)

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

Inflatable 5k - Motherwell (Glasgow)

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

4.6

(147 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Inflatable 5k - Edinburgh

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

Inflatable 5k - Edinburgh

Queensferry, West Lothian

4.7

(69 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Inflatable 5k - York (Yorkshire)

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

Inflatable 5k - York (Yorkshire)

York, York

4.7

(190 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Trail
Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath, West Sussex

Inflatable 5k – Norwich (Norfolk)

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

Inflatable 5k – Norwich (Norfolk)

Norwich, Norfolk

4.7

(65 reviews)

Great atmosphere, Trail
Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

5.0

(2 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Superhuman Games

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Superhuman Games

Bristol, Bristol City

Trail
X Race: Weston Beach

Saturday, 18 May 2024

X Race: Weston Beach

Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset

£56 – £69
Beach
Inflatable 5k - Liverpool

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Inflatable 5k - Liverpool

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

10k

Inflatable 5k - Coventry

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

Inflatable 5k - Coventry

Coventry

Running

10k

Inflatable 5k - Carlisle

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Inflatable 5k - Carlisle

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

10k

Inflatable 5k - Newbury

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

Inflatable 5k - Newbury

Newbury, Berkshire

Running

10k

About Obstacle Races in the UK

Obstacle races are becoming increasingly popular across the United Kingdom. Looking for a fun challenge with friends? Check out the Inflatable 5k races from UK Running Events – with distances for racers of all ages.

Or if you're keen to test your grit across mud, ropes and other obstacles – test yourself at a Spartan race.

