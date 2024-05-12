All Events
Obstacle Races
Scotland
Edinburgh
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–10km)Medium (10–20km)Long (20–40km)Ultra (40km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Obstacle Races in Edinburgh
For thrill-seekers wanting a real challenge, there are plenty of obstacle course events in and around Edinburgh. Dig deep with Britain’s Bravest Military Challenge, organised by Bear Grylls himself. Or for Scotland’s toughest obstacle course, try one of the three distances on offer at the highly-rate MacTuff.
3 events found
Sunday, 12 May 2024
1. MacTuff Spring FIFE 5k & 10k Obstacle Course Challenge
Fife, Fife
£27.50 – £31
Booking perks
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 12 May 2024
2. MacTuff Kids FIFE Obstacle Course Challenge
Fife, Fife
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
3. Inflatable 5k - Edinburgh
Queensferry, West Lothian
4.7
(69 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events