Obstacle Races in Liverpool
Liverpool has obstacle events for competitors of all ages and experiences. Get friends and family involved to take on the Inflatable 5k Obstacle Run, which boasts 15 huge obstacles. For a grittier challenge, Britain’s Bravest Military Challenge, organised by Bear Grylls himself, has an event at Liverpool’s Sefton Park and is sure to put you through your paces.
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
1. Inflatable 5k - Liverpool
Liverpool, Merseyside
10k
