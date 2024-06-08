All Events
Obstacle Races
North West
Liverpool
Obstacle
Obstacle Races in Liverpool

Liverpool has obstacle events for competitors of all ages and experiences. Get friends and family involved to take on the Inflatable 5k Obstacle Run, which boasts 15 huge obstacles. For a grittier challenge, Britain’s Bravest Military Challenge, organised by Bear Grylls himself, has an event at Liverpool’s Sefton Park and is sure to put you through your paces.

Inflatable 5k - Liverpool

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

1. Inflatable 5k - Liverpool

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

10k

