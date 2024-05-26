Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Road Cycling Events
Cycling is known for its friendly community, and those already hooked on the sport are known for spreading the cycling love and encouraging new people to get involved. Road Cycling is growing in popularity in the UK, with over 2,200 registered cycling clubs and 125,000 registered members of the British Cycling organisation which also acts as a nationwide governing body. Reasons for getting involved in the sport are varied and all abilities are welcome. Many have been inspired to take up the sport after being inspired by the achievements of high profile cyclists - from the sprints of Mark Cavendish to the Olympic heroics of Bradley Wiggins and the recent Tour de France triumphs of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas. For some, the love for Road Cycling was born out of lockdown - with many using it as a healthy way to help keep both mind and body healthy. There are a huge range of events on offer for all ages and abilities ranging from leisurely tours to more competitive races. Sportives (mass participation cycling events) are the most popular format, and can range from sprint distances to long-distance formats. An Audax event is a long-distance cycle within a limited time-frame. Check out what’s on offer...
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. 2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex
London, Greater London
Sunday, 12 May 2024
2. Etape Caledonia 2024 presented by Wahoo
Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross
(363 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
3. Taunton Flyer
Smeatharpe, Devon
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
4. The Wiltshire Classic 2024
Netherhampton, Wiltshire
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
5. Mad March Hare
Wythall, Worcestershire
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. Spring Onion 2024
Cobham, Surrey
(29 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
7. The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024
Newmarket, Suffolk
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
8. The Boxford Tornado Sportive
Boxford, Suffolk
(31 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
9. Muck n' Mac Fest
Traquair, Scottish Borders
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
10. The Surrey Hills Classic 2024
Cranleigh, Surrey
Sunday, 12 May 2024
11. St Ives Brewery Sportive
St Ives, Cornwall
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
12. Newark Castle Sportive
Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
13. Beast to the East
Swanmore, Hampshire
(14 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
14. Towcester Mill Brewery Sportive
Towcester, Northamptonshire
(77 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
15. Tour de Tendring
Harwich, Essex
medium (50–100km), short (0–50km)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
16. The Jurassic Classic 2024
Bovington, Dorset
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
17. The Grange Spa Sportive 2024
Sleaford, Lincolnshire
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
18. Norwich 60/30
Norwich, Norfolk
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
19. Norwich 100
Norwich, Norfolk
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
20. Hook Norton Brewery Sportive
Hook Norton, Oxfordshire
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
21. The Flat 100
Thorne, South Yorkshire
(209 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
22. Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery Sportive
Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
23. Magic Bike Ladies Only Cyclosportive
Haselbech, Northamptonshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
24. Coast to Coast in a Day
Seascale, Cumbria
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
25. Vale Brewery Sportive
Brill, Buckinghamshire
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
26. London to Amsterdam Cycle - July
London, Greater London
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
27. The Mendips Classic 2024
Street, Somerset
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
28. The Christie Manchester to Blackpool
Salford, Greater Manchester
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
29. Mad Malvern Hare
Worcester, Worcestershire
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
30. London to Southend
London, Greater London
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
31. Brewdog Ride Out Sportive
Ellon, Aberdeenshire
(128 reviews)
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
32. The Cotswold Classic 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
33. Wye Valley Brewery Sportive
Bromyard, Herefordshire
(19 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
34. Mad Summer Hare
Tanworth in Arden, Warwickshire
(2 reviews)
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
35. London to Amsterdam Cycle - September
London, Greater London
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
36. Purity Brewing Co Sportive
Great Alne, Warwickshire
(44 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
37. Land's End 100
Marazion, Cornwall
Thursday, 19 Sept 2024
38. London-Paris Gravel Cycling Tour
East Molesey, Surrey
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
39. The New Forest Tour 2024
Fawley, Hampshire
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
40. The Peaks Tour 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
(18 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
41. Moor to Sea
Kennford, Devon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
42. Festival of Cycling
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
(99 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
43. The Kent Classic 2024
Lingfield, Surrey
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
44. Etape Loch Ness
Inverness, Highland Council
Saturday, 25 May 2024
45. Wold Top Sundown 60
Hunmanby, North Yorkshire
Thursday, 6 Jun 2024
46. Birmingham Property Cycle
Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
47. The Big Ride Home
Cumbria, Cumbria
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
48. London to Brighton Cycle
London, Greater London
medium (50–100km)
(3 reviews)
About Road Cycling in the UK
Road Cycling is hugely popular in the UK, and has been growing as a sport since the success of London 2012. There are now over 4,000 cycling events each year, with 300,000 participants and 125,000 registered members of British Cycling. Cycling events in the UK range from sportives (mass participation cycling races) to long-distance Audax rides to fun charity bike rides. Events can take place in the city streets, or often make the most of the stunning British countryside.
How to get into road cycling in the UK
With so many different road cycling events in the UK, it has never been easier to get into the sport. Check out our list of local events to find your first race, whether you want a long endurance race, short fast sprint, or a charitable fun ride. Another great option is getting involved with one of the UK's 2,200 cycling clubs, where you will find welcoming communities to help you with advice, kit, and training. If you are just starting out in road cycling and don't want to buy a bike just yet, there are plenty of options to hire bikes for cycling events.