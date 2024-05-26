All Events
Road Cycling Events

Cycling is known for its friendly community, and those already hooked on the sport are known for spreading the cycling love and encouraging new people to get involved. Road Cycling is growing in popularity in the UK, with over 2,200 registered cycling clubs and 125,000 registered members of the British Cycling organisation which also acts as a nationwide governing body. Reasons for getting involved in the sport are varied and all abilities are welcome. Many have been inspired to take up the sport after being inspired by the achievements of high profile cyclists - from the sprints of Mark Cavendish to the Olympic heroics of Bradley Wiggins and the recent Tour de France triumphs of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas. For some, the love for Road Cycling was born out of lockdown - with many using it as a healthy way to help keep both mind and body healthy. There are a huge range of events on offer for all ages and abilities ranging from leisurely tours to more competitive races. Sportives (mass participation cycling events) are the most popular format, and can range from sprint distances to long-distance formats. An Audax event is a long-distance cycle within a limited time-frame. Check out what’s on offer...

57 events found
2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex
Booked 372 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

1. 2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£32 – £275
Etape Caledonia 2024 presented by Wahoo
Booked 47 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

2. Etape Caledonia 2024 presented by Wahoo

Location

Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross

Star4.6

(363 reviews)

Ticket£54 – £108.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Taunton Flyer
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

3. Taunton Flyer

Location

Smeatharpe, Devon

Star4.8

(6 reviews)

Ticket£45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The Wiltshire Classic 2024

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

4. The Wiltshire Classic 2024

Location

Netherhampton, Wiltshire

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Mad March Hare
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

5. Mad March Hare

Location

Wythall, Worcestershire

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Spring Onion 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

6. Spring Onion 2024

Location

Cobham, Surrey

Star4.2

(29 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

7. The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024

Location

Newmarket, Suffolk

Star4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
The Boxford Tornado Sportive

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

8. The Boxford Tornado Sportive

Location

Boxford, Suffolk

Star4.9

(31 reviews)

Ticket£25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Muck n' Mac Fest

Friday, 3 May 2024

9. Muck n' Mac Fest

Location

Traquair, Scottish Borders

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £120
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
The Surrey Hills Classic 2024

Saturday, 11 May 2024

10. The Surrey Hills Classic 2024

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
St Ives Brewery Sportive
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

11. St Ives Brewery Sportive

Location

St Ives, Cornwall

Star4.7

(14 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Newark Castle Sportive

Sunday, 12 May 2024

12. Newark Castle Sportive

Location

Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire

Star4.6

(14 reviews)

Ticket£22.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Beast to the East
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

13. Beast to the East

Location

Swanmore, Hampshire

Star4.8

(14 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Towcester Mill Brewery Sportive
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

14. Towcester Mill Brewery Sportive

Location

Towcester, Northamptonshire

Star4.6

(77 reviews)

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Tour de Tendring

Sunday, 19 May 2024

15. Tour de Tendring

Location

Harwich, Essex

Running

medium (50–100km), short (0–50km)

Ticket£5 – £23.50
The Jurassic Classic 2024

Sunday, 19 May 2024

16. The Jurassic Classic 2024

Location

Bovington, Dorset

Star4.9

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The Grange Spa Sportive 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

17. The Grange Spa Sportive 2024

Location

Sleaford, Lincolnshire

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Norwich 60/30

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

18. Norwich 60/30

Location

Norwich, Norfolk

Star4.3

(6 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £28.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Norwich 100

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

19. Norwich 100

Location

Norwich, Norfolk

Star2.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £29.50
Booking perksHilly road
Hook Norton Brewery Sportive
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

20. Hook Norton Brewery Sportive

Location

Hook Norton, Oxfordshire

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The Flat 100
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

21. The Flat 100

Location

Thorne, South Yorkshire

Star4.9

(209 reviews)

Ticket£22.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery Sportive
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

22. Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery Sportive

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire

Star4.5

(42 reviews)

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Magic Bike Ladies Only Cyclosportive
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

23. Magic Bike Ladies Only Cyclosportive

Location

Haselbech, Northamptonshire

Ticket£30 – £45
Coast to Coast in a Day

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

24. Coast to Coast in a Day

Location

Seascale, Cumbria

Ticket£90
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Vale Brewery Sportive

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

25. Vale Brewery Sportive

Location

Brill, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksRoad
London to Amsterdam Cycle - July

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

26. London to Amsterdam Cycle - July

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£150
Booking perksRoad
The Mendips Classic 2024

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

27. The Mendips Classic 2024

Location

Street, Somerset

Star4.9

(14 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
The Christie Manchester to Blackpool
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

28. The Christie Manchester to Blackpool

Location

Salford, Greater Manchester

Star4.9

(6 reviews)

Ticket£28.90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Mad Malvern Hare

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

29. Mad Malvern Hare

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

Ticket£30
Booking perksRoad
London to Southend
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

30. London to Southend

Location

London, Greater London

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£28.90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Brewdog Ride Out Sportive

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

31. Brewdog Ride Out Sportive

Location

Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Star4.5

(128 reviews)

Ticket£40.50 – £50.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Cotswold Classic 2024

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

32. The Cotswold Classic 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Star4.6

(30 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Wye Valley Brewery Sportive

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

33. Wye Valley Brewery Sportive

Location

Bromyard, Herefordshire

Star4.5

(19 reviews)

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Mad Summer Hare

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

34. Mad Summer Hare

Location

Tanworth in Arden, Warwickshire

Star3.3

(2 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
London to Amsterdam Cycle - September

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

35. London to Amsterdam Cycle - September

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£150
Booking perksFlat road
Purity Brewing Co Sportive

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

36. Purity Brewing Co Sportive

Location

Great Alne, Warwickshire

Star4.8

(44 reviews)

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Land's End 100
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

37. Land's End 100

Location

Marazion, Cornwall

Ticket£40 – £43
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
London-Paris Gravel Cycling Tour

Thursday, 19 Sept 2024

38. London-Paris Gravel Cycling Tour

Location

East Molesey, Surrey

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
The New Forest Tour 2024

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

39. The New Forest Tour 2024

Location

Fawley, Hampshire

Ticket£15 – £45
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
The Peaks Tour 2024

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

40. The Peaks Tour 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Star4.7

(18 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Moor to Sea

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

41. Moor to Sea

Location

Kennford, Devon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£43
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Festival of Cycling

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

42. Festival of Cycling

Location

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Star4.6

(99 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
The Kent Classic 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

43. The Kent Classic 2024

Location

Lingfield, Surrey

Star4.6

(16 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Etape Loch Ness

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

44. Etape Loch Ness

Location

Inverness, Highland Council

Great sceneryFlat road
Wold Top Sundown 60

Saturday, 25 May 2024

45. Wold Top Sundown 60

Location

Hunmanby, North Yorkshire

Ticket£35
Great sceneryRoad
Birmingham Property Cycle

Thursday, 6 Jun 2024

46. Birmingham Property Cycle

Location

Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire

The Big Ride Home

Thursday, 13 Jun 2024

47. The Big Ride Home

Location

Cumbria, Cumbria

Great sceneryRoad
London to Brighton Cycle

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

48. London to Brighton Cycle

Location

London, Greater London

Running

medium (50–100km)

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly
About Road Cycling in the UK

Road Cycling is hugely popular in the UK, and has been growing as a sport since the success of London 2012. There are now over 4,000 cycling events each year, with 300,000 participants and 125,000 registered members of British Cycling. Cycling events in the UK range from sportives (mass participation cycling races) to long-distance Audax rides to fun charity bike rides. Events can take place in the city streets, or often make the most of the stunning British countryside.

How to get into road cycling in the UK

With so many different road cycling events in the UK, it has never been easier to get into the sport. Check out our list of local events to find your first race, whether you want a long endurance race, short fast sprint, or a charitable fun ride. Another great option is getting involved with one of the UK's 2,200 cycling clubs, where you will find welcoming communities to help you with advice, kit, and training. If you are just starting out in road cycling and don't want to buy a bike just yet, there are plenty of options to hire bikes for cycling events.

image
