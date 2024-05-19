All Events
Swimming Events
Swimming Events

Swimming is a great way of keeping fit, while reducing impact on your joints. It is a form of all-round, aerobic exercise so it has plenty of health benefits. If swimming laps in the local pool is getting repetitive, then a swimming event is a great way of pushing yourself further and experiencing something different. There are over 1400 registered Swimming Clubs in the UK. Open water swimming events take you out of the pool and into local lakes or the open sea for a range of wild and adventurous experiences. In the UK, conditions are often relatively cold, so you'll need a good wetsuit, but these events are hugely rewarding and enjoyable. Swimming is often an isolated activity, so these mass-participation races provide a new challenge. Open water swimming events are becoming more and more popular in the UK, and there are a range of distances to choose from, so anybody can get involved.

Roadford Lake Swim
Sunday, 19 May 2024

1. Roadford Lake Swim

Devon, Devon

Star4.1

(3 reviews)

Ticket£29 – £55
Great atmosphere
Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

2. Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon

Totnes, Devon

Star4.5

(8 reviews)

Ticket£38 – £60
Great atmosphere, Great scenery
Dartmouth Open Water Swim

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

3. Dartmouth Open Water Swim

Dartmouth, Devon

Star4.5

(30 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £47
Great atmosphere, Great scenery, Flat
Eastbourne Triathlon
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

4. Eastbourne Triathlon

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

sprint, 5k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £110
Great atmosphere, Great scenery, Flat
The Burgh Island Race 2024

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

5. The Burgh Island Race 2024

Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon

Ticket£8 – £45
English Riviera Swim

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

6. English Riviera Swim

Torquay, Torbay

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £44
Great atmosphere
Ironbourne
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

7. Ironbourne

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

ironman, half ironman, marathon

Star4.2

(7 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £360
Great atmosphere, Great scenery
Big South East Swim & Aquathlon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

8. Big South East Swim & Aquathlon

Dartford, Kent

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £35
Great atmosphere, Trail
Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

9. Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Hove, Brighton and Hove

Running

super sprint, sprint and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £110
Great atmosphere, Great scenery
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

10. The One on the River - Henley

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £110
Great atmosphere
Dawlish Swim

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

11. Dawlish Swim

Dawlish Warren, Devon

Star3.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£29 – £49
Great atmosphere, Great scenery
Swim Long Eton Dorney September

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

12. Swim Long Eton Dorney September

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Star4.6

(89 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £52
Great atmosphere
Box End Swim - June
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

13. Box End Swim - June

Bedford, Bedford

Star4.9

(18 reviews)

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
Box End Swim - July

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

14. Box End Swim - July

Location

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
Box End Swim - August
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

15. Box End Swim - August

Bedford, Bedford

Star4.8

(44 reviews)

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
The One on the River - Marlow
Sunday, 26 May 2024

16. The One on the River - Marlow

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

17. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more

Ticket£25 – £75
Road
The One on the River - Marlow
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

18. The One on the River - Marlow

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£25 – £110
The Thurlestone Arch Race
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

19. The Thurlestone Arch Race

Kingsbridge, Devon

Running

10k

Ticket£8 – £70
