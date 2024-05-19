Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Swimming Events
Swimming is a great way of keeping fit, while reducing impact on your joints. It is a form of all-round, aerobic exercise so it has plenty of health benefits. If swimming laps in the local pool is getting repetitive, then a swimming event is a great way of pushing yourself further and experiencing something different. There are over 1400 registered Swimming Clubs in the UK. Open water swimming events take you out of the pool and into local lakes or the open sea for a range of wild and adventuorus experiences. In the UK, conditions are often relatively cold, so you'll need a good wetsuit, but these events are hugely rewarding and enjoyable. Swimming is often an isolated activity, so these mass-participation races provide a new challenge. Open water swimming events are becoming more and more popular in the UK, and there are a range of distances to choose from, so anybody can get involved.
Sunday, 19 May 2024
1. Roadford Lake Swim
Devon, Devon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
2. Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon
Totnes, Devon
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
3. Dartmouth Open Water Swim
Dartmouth, Devon
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
4. Eastbourne Triathlon
Eastbourne, East Sussex
sprint, 5k and more
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
5. The Burgh Island Race 2024
Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
6. English Riviera Swim
Torquay, Torbay
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
7. Ironbourne
Eastbourne, East Sussex
ironman, half ironman, marathon
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
8. Big South East Swim & Aquathlon
Dartford, Kent
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
9. Brighton & Hove Triathlon
Hove, Brighton and Hove
super sprint, sprint and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
10. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
11. Dawlish Swim
Dawlish Warren, Devon
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
12. Swim Long Eton Dorney September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
(89 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
13. Box End Swim - June
Bedford, Bedford
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
14. Box End Swim - July
Bedford, Bedford
(17 reviews)
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
15. Box End Swim - August
Bedford, Bedford
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
16. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
17. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
18. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
19. The Thurlestone Arch Race
Kingsbridge, Devon
10k