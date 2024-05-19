Swimming is a great way of keeping fit, while reducing impact on your joints. It is a form of all-round, aerobic exercise so it has plenty of health benefits. If swimming laps in the local pool is getting repetitive, then a swimming event is a great way of pushing yourself further and experiencing something different. There are over 1400 registered Swimming Clubs in the UK. Open water swimming events take you out of the pool and into local lakes or the open sea for a range of wild and adventuorus experiences. In the UK, conditions are often relatively cold, so you'll need a good wetsuit, but these events are hugely rewarding and enjoyable. Swimming is often an isolated activity, so these mass-participation races provide a new challenge. Open water swimming events are becoming more and more popular in the UK, and there are a range of distances to choose from, so anybody can get involved.