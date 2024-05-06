All Events
ChevronRight
Swimruns
CloseSelect sport
SwimRun
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Swimruns

Swimrun is a growing multi-stage sport in the UK. Swimruns alternate between open-water swimming and cross-country running, with at least two transitions but no upper limit. Normally, they are done in teams of two, but some races permit individual participation. No kit changes are permitted, so you must swim with shoes on, and run with your wetsuit on. Flotation devices are often advised for the swimming section. There are not currently any established distances or number of transitions, so all races vary, but they can generally be split up into six categories: super-sprint (less than 10km), sprint (between 10-20km), regular (between 20-40km), long (between 40-75km), ultra (beyond 75km), and multiday (longer than 24 hours). The first official swimrun race was in 2006 in Sweden, where it also has the name ÖtillÖ (meaning Island-to-Island). In the UK, races take place in lakes or the sea, and on coastal paths or mountain trails. Breca was the original organiser of swimrun events in the UK, but there are now several options to choose from.

2 events found
Tonbridge Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

1. Tonbridge Triathlon 2024

Location

Tonbridge, Kent

Ticket£52 – £77
Booking perksRoad
Heart
East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

2. East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)

Location

East Leake, Nottinghamshire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(132 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £54
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events
1
image
🇬🇧