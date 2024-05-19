We provide runners with the ability to run marathons in beautiful and safe surroundings supported by enthusiastic volunteers who ensure all runners receive much needed encouragement as they navigate the ups and downs of the various courses. We welcome runners of all abilities. We are extremely excited with our NEW half marathon in Richmond Park, which will appeal to all runners who are either training for London Marathon, or just simply want to take part in a well-organised event.
We provide runners with the ability to run marathons in beautiful and safe surroundings supported by enthusiastic volunteers who ensure all runners receive much needed encouragement as they navigate the ups and downs of the various courses. We welcome runners of all abilities. We are extremely excited with our NEW half marathon in Richmond Park, which will appeal to all runners who are either training for London Marathon, or just simply want to take part in a well-organised event.