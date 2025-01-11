Logo
5k Foam Fest has 22 of some of the best and most exciting Obstacles in the world including the worlds largest inflatable waterslide, slip and slides, and mucky mud pits! Combine these with 2.5 million cubic feet of foam that we pump out at each event and you are destined to have a awesome day! Check out the obstacles:

Upcoming events
The 5K Foam Fest - Vancouver Island, BCThe 5K Foam Fest - Vancouver Island, BCNanoose Bay
1 Jun
The 5K Foam Fest - Sun Peaks, BCThe 5K Foam Fest - Sun Peaks, BCP
8 Jun
The 5K Foam Fest - LethbridgeThe 5K Foam Fest - LethbridgeLethbridge
22 Jun
The 5K Foam Fest - Wasaga Beach, ONThe 5K Foam Fest - Wasaga Beach, ONWasaga Beach
20 Jul
The 5K Foam Fest - London, ON 2024The 5K Foam Fest - London, ON 2024London
27 Jul
The 5K Foam Fest - St. Catharines/Niagara Region, ON 2024The 5K Foam Fest - St. Catharines/Niagara Region, ON 2024Lincoln
11 Aug
The 5K Foam Fest - Ottawa, ONThe 5K Foam Fest - Ottawa, ONOttawa
17 Aug
The 5K Foam Fest - Sydney South 2024The 5K Foam Fest - Sydney South 2024Horsley Park
13 Dec
The 5K Foam Fest - PerthThe 5K Foam Fest - PerthBrigadoon
11 Jan 25
The 5K Foam Fest - East MelbourneThe 5K Foam Fest - East MelbourneWandin North
31 Jan 25
