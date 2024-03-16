A Better World Running
If you are tired of expensive and stressful races and want something more affordable, fun, and friendly, then we got you covered. We are offering a friendly, fun racing atmosphere in Southern California. There are no hidden motives, everything is straightforward. We offer the pure essentials of racing. A Better World Running, founded by runners, for runners.
