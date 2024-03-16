Logo
A Better World Running
If you are tired of expensive and stressful races and want something more affordable, fun, and friendly, then we got you covered. We are offering a friendly, fun racing atmosphere in Southern California. There are no hidden motives, everything is straightforward. We offer the pure essentials of racing. A Better World Running, founded by runners, for runners.

Upcoming events
Rockin Shamrock 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonRockin Shamrock 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonLong Beach
16 Mar
Rockin Shamrock 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonRockin Shamrock 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonIrvine
17 Mar
Spring Equinox 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSpring Equinox 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
24 Mar
Happy Easter 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonHappy Easter 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonLong Beach
30 Mar
Happy Easter 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonHappy Easter 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
31 Mar
Beach Blast 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonBeach Blast 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
7 Apr
Spring Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSpring Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonLong Beach
21 Apr
Cinco de Mayo 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonCinco de Mayo 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonLong Beach
4 May
Mothers Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonMothers Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonLong Beach
11 May
Mother's Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonMother's Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
12 May
Fun in the Sun 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonFun in the Sun 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonLong Beach
25 May
Ocean Breeze 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonOcean Breeze 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
26 May
Father's Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonFather's Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonLong Beach
15 Jun
Father's Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonFather's Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
16 Jun
Summer Solstice 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSummer Solstice 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
23 Jun
Independence Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonIndependence Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
4 Jul
Stars and Stripes 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonStars and Stripes 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonLong Beach
5 Jul
Freedom 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonFreedom 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonLong Beach
6 Jul
Red, White and Blue 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonRed, White and Blue 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
7 Jul
Beach Blast 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonBeach Blast 5k, 10k, 15k, Half MarathonSanta Monica
14 Jul
