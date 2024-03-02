AAT events first came onto the scene back in 2004 and have since become one of the most renowned event organisers in Surrey. One of their flagship events is the Surrey Half Marathon which brings thousands of participants to Woking, Surrey for one of the UK’s best road running events. Beyond that, AAT has organised a number of different events ranging from stair climbs up skyscrapers, to mountain trail runs.
AAT events first came onto the scene back in 2004 and have since become one of the most renowned event organisers in Surrey. One of their flagship events is the Surrey Half Marathon which brings thousands of participants to Woking, Surrey for one of the UK’s best road running events. Beyond that, AAT has organised a number of different events ranging from stair climbs up skyscrapers, to mountain trail runs.