Acrossthelakeswim
ExternalLink
Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Across the Lake SwimPassAcross the Lake SwimPassSalmon Arm
20 Jul
Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim KelownaInterior Savings Across the Lake Swim KelownaKelowna
20 Jul
Across the Lake Swim Rattlesnake IslandAcross the Lake Swim Rattlesnake IslandPeachland
3 Aug
Across the Lake Swim Skaha LakeAcross the Lake Swim Skaha LakePenticton
11 Aug
Across the Lake Swim Kalamalka LakeAcross the Lake Swim Kalamalka LakeNorth Okanagan
17 Aug
Across the Lake Swim Gellatly BayAcross the Lake Swim Gellatly BayWest Kelowna
31 Aug
Across the Lake Swim Cultus LakeAcross the Lake Swim Cultus LakeCultus Lake
8 Sep
image
🇬🇧