Active Leisure Events

The home of the multi-award winning and three time winner of the UK's Best Marathon Up to 5,000 Runners (2018, 2019, 2020), the MBNA Chester Marathon. One of the UK's longest running and award winning half marathons, the Essar Chester Half Marathon, and the award winning, sell-out, best City Centre 10K in the North West, the ALDI Chester 10K. All our races are organised under UKA rules, and measured by the Association of UK Course Measurers.