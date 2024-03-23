Activity Wales Events
Founders of Ironman Wales and The Long Course Weekend, Activity Wales deliver premiere Triathlon, marathon, duathlon and swimming events throughout the UK. They also consult to the leisure industry and are firm believers in the experience over the race! Creating family friendly, athlete focused world class races in Wales!
