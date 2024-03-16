Logo
Adrenaline Sporting Events aims to provide market leading and innovative event experiences and delivery. Working closely with our range of expert partners our aim is to provide friendly, professional and considered event experiences for every one of our participants, from when they first enquire about the event, until the moment they cross the finish line.

Upcoming events
Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024Wrexham
16 Mar
Welshpool 10k 2024Welshpool 10k 2024Welshpool
24 Mar
Wrexham 10kWrexham 10kWrexham
21 Apr
An Evening with Steve CramAn Evening with Steve CramOswestry
24 Apr
Newtown 10k Run 2024Newtown 10k Run 2024Newtown
26 May
Lake Vyrnwy 10kLake Vyrnwy 10kLlanwddyn
30 Jun
Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon Llanwddyn
15 Sep
Oswestry 10k 2024Oswestry 10k 2024Oswestry
13 Oct
Shropshire Santa 5k RunShropshire Santa 5k RunOswestry
8 Dec
Seasons Pass 2024Seasons Pass 2024
31 Dec
