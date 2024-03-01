Always Aim High Events was founded in 2010 by Tim Lloyd and Nigel 'Kenny' Kendrick. The first event was the now iconic Slateman Triathlon 2011 attracting just over 400 competitors (it now regularly exceeds 1,000), with a vision that included the Snowman and Sandman - the three events which now make up the Adventure Triathlon Series. From that one event we now host 34 all inclusive events over 9 weekends, with many more planned for 2019 and beyond. In 2015 Always Aim High Community Events was set up as a not for profit organisation to help with engaging with and hosting local community events. At Always Aim High we are extremely proud about delivering the UK's ultimate triathlon, cycling, running and swimming challenges in the most beautiful and iconic locations that we can find. From epic mountain, coastal and city triathlons, to breathtaking cycle sportives which cover the length and bredth of Snowdonia, there's something for everyone at Always Aim High Events!