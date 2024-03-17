Logo
And-over Trail Events
We have one simple mission. To bring you great, tough but fun events without making it all the about the money. Runs that are for everyone, whether you run ultras every month or are just wanting to try your hand at something different. We offer big cutoffs and a very supportive team to help everyone finish our runs.

Upcoming events
Ox 'N' WoodOx 'N' WoodAndover
17 Mar
Testway Ultra 2024Testway Ultra 2024Linkenholt
6 Apr
Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10kCollingbourne Half Marathon & 10kLudgershall
11 May
Salisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 MileSalisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 MileLudgershall
8 Jun
Faccombe Backyard UltraFaccombe Backyard UltraFaccombe
5 Jul
Pewsey Vale UltraPewsey Vale UltraLinkenholt
20 Jul
Andover Trail MarathonAndover Trail MarathonEnham Alamein
7 Sep
Barrows and DownsBarrows and DownsTilshead
12 Oct
Andover Half MarathonAndover Half MarathonAndover
27 Oct
Salisbury Plain Winter Edition - Marathon & Half MarathonSalisbury Plain Winter Edition - Marathon & Half MarathonLudgershall
7 Dec
