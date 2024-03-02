Battle Cancer is a mass-participation fitness competition that raises money for cancer charities across the world. We fundraise for family and friends, to celebrate those that have fought and won, and in memory of those we have lost. Battle Cancer is, and always will be, accessible and open. No qualifiers, no waiting lists. Regardless of strength or skill, we embrace anyone that can get involved, raise awareness and battle cancer with pride. In fact, for many of our athletes, Battle Cancer is their first ever competition. If you can move, you can fight.