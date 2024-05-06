Logo
BigFeat Events
We are a new and exciting UK based trail running and multisport event specialist. Whatever your ability or experience, we have a race that will test both to the limit, giving you an amazing adventure, that will definitely be hard to forget. Whether it's a half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, sportive or swim, we encourage you to set your sights BIG!

Upcoming events
BigWayRound - Winchester Trail RunningBigWayRound - Winchester Trail RunningWinchester
6 May
Beast to the EastBeast to the EastSwanmore
12 May
BigSea 50k & 18 Mile BigSea 50k & 18 Mile Swanage
9 Jun
