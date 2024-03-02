Born Survivor
If you're after a new physical challenge for you and your friends in then look no further than Born Survivor! Make no mistake, Born Survivor's not your average mud run or obstacle fun day - this is the ultimate military obstacle course challenge!
If you're after a new physical challenge for you and your friends in then look no further than Born Survivor! Make no mistake, Born Survivor's not your average mud run or obstacle fun day - this is the ultimate military obstacle course challenge!